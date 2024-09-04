Picklejar Launches National “Get On The Bus” Campaign, Unveils Thompson Square Tour Bus Wrap

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PickleJar Entertainment Group, (OTCMKTS: PKLE), a leading Texas-based and entertainment software company, today announced the launch of a new brand campaign in partnership with GRAMMY®-nominated duo, Thompson Square. The campaign showcases PickleJar's new Fan engagement tools with the goal of enhancing fan interaction with the group while on their national tour kicking off on Friday, September 6, 2024, with the unveiling of their new tour bus wrap in Nashville, TN at Live Oak. PickleJar will unveil the co-branded bus wrap on location at the event.

The“Get on the Bus” Campaign is based on PickleJar's business strategy to help musicians and entertainers of all sizes reach fans better, the new multichannel campaign is aimed at further boosting awareness of the company. The integrated effort includes PickleJar's latest Fan Club technology which will allow fans to upload selfies to then be printed and added to the bus throughout the twelve-month campaign.

"This campaign taps into today's transformational reality that technology is driving revenue for these artists," explained Kristian Barowsky, president at PickleJar. "All Artists are looking for solutions that will make fan engagement simpler and most importantly – more profitable. Artists like Thompson Square want to own their fans. With 'Get on the Bus',' we are showing how these entertainers are benefiting from better data and tools to run their direct-to-fan campaigns more profitably."

PickleJar will unveil "Get on the Bus" with the Thompson Square tour bus, promotional ad on its nationally syndicated PickleJar Up All Night radio show and digital ads breaking on September 6 coinciding with the launch party at Live Oak. The event will include an intimate meet-and-greet at the venue, which will be open to the public. The campaign places a heavy emphasis on fan engagement and online media from Thompson Square with a new Fan Club website experience, as well as videos featuring the artist.

"By including PickleJar's dynamic fan club tools as well as the promotion reach, we're getting the opportunity to engage our fans and take back control of how we connect with them directly. We hope to show artists looking for innovative ways to meet the challenges of launching new music and owning their fan base in the changing landscape of digital music, need to look no further than PickleJar," explained Keifer Thompson of Thompson Square.

ABOUT PICKLEJAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP, INC. (OTCMKTS: PKLE)

PickleJar, a US-based technology company, unlocks the potential of shared entertainment experiences through an integrated suite of software and services designed to inspire human creativity and enrich lives. Developed for an era of social commerce, we continuously work to advance tools to unify the touchpoints of Fan engagement with emerging Artists, mid-sized venues, and global brands. By embedding secure payment technology, data intelligence and content distribution, PickleJar's innovative Artist promotion programs, Venue Managed Services and wide range of mobile apps create a 360° view of how Fans and Patrons connect with the music and moments that matter most.

Information about Forward-Looking Statements

