Hangcha Forklift Canada Offers New Material Handling Solutions To The Canadian Market

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Subsidiary of the esteemed Hangcha Group welcomes new equipment following success in Australia and the U.S.

Vaudreuil-Dorion, Quebec, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hangcha Forklift Canada (“Hangcha Canada”) is proud to introduce an innovative lineup of new material handling equipment to the Canadian market, designed to enhance productivity across multiple industries in both indoor and outdoor operational environments. These new products will be available across Canada starting October 1, 2024, following their official unveiling to Hangcha Canada's dealers on September 25, 2024. With a majority of the equipment already proven in the Australian and U.S. markets, this marks a significant milestone for Hangcha Canada as it continues to expand its product offerings and reinforce its position as a leader in the material handling industry.

Hangcha Canada's newest material handling solutions:

0.2T A Series Storage Assist Vehicle : Designed for narrow, low-clearance environments like small warehouses, supermarkets, and labs, this vehicle is equipped with a lithium battery and a maintenance-free brushless AC motor. Operators will appreciate the ergonomic design, featuring multi-layer pads to reduce fatigue, and user-friendly controls, including an integrated charger and multi-function instruments for enhanced comfort and ease of use.

XC Series Electric Lithium-ion Personal Carrier : This versatile personal carrier offers efficient and sustainable transportation solutions and is equipped with a lithium battery for extended operation and minimal maintenance. It can carry up to 350kg and tow up to 2,200kg. The spacious operator compartment, suspended rear drive axle, and dual-function brake pedal ensure a comfortable and intuitive driving experience.

3.5-5.5T X Series 4-Wheel Cushion Tire Forklift Truck with Lithium Power : A safe and reliable solution for demanding environments. Built on an eco-friendly lithium battery platform, it ensures a low centre of gravity and excellent stability. The forklift's compact and sturdy design, combined with easy maintenance features like movable panels and a roller-equipped battery compartment, make it both efficient and user-friendly.

2.5-3.5T High-Voltage Lithium Battery Rough Terrain Forklift : Representing a new generation of rough terrain forklifts, Hangcha has merged the durability of internal combustion models with the efficiency and comfort of electric forklifts. Equipped with dual-motor high-voltage drive systems and a new energy vehicle platform, these forklifts deliver exceptional performance in challenging environments.

Rough Terrain Scissor Lifts : Designed for efficiency and productivity in demanding outdoor jobs, the two-way extension platform supports a load of up to 680kg, with built-in overload protection to ensure safety during operation. Powered by an 80V lithium battery system and permanent magnet synchronous motor, the lifts are energy-efficient, reducing consumption by 8-10% compared to traditional motors.

HS Series Electric Crawler Scissor Lifts : Ideal for both indoor and outdoor use on uneven terrain, the lifts have a maximum working height ranging from 6.5m to 13.8m. Driven by a permanent magnet synchronous motor, these lifts provide high efficiency, strong power, and fast movement. With a 0.9m extension platform and high-strength anti-slip flooring, operators enjoy expanded workspace and enhanced safety.

"To ensure seamless integration and maximum benefit from these new products, Hangcha Canada is offering detailed training sessions for our dealers, led by our technical trainer, Richard Sinclair,” shared John Sedlacek, National Sales Director at Hangcha Canada.“We are delivering the kind of innovation that truly makes a difference for both the growth of our dealers and the success of our customers.”

Hangcha Canada's training sessions will cover both theoretical and practical aspects, ensuring that dealers are well-equipped to support customers with these advanced tools.

"I've seen firsthand how the Storage Assist and Personal Carrier have performed in the U.S., and the results have been nothing short of impressive," said Frank Russo, VP of Sales and Business Development at Hangcha Forklift America. "Our global sales operation is supported by Hangcha Group's 11 million sq. ft. manufacturing facility and its leadership in lithium-ion technology. Rest assured, there's much more innovation on the way to make handling easier."

Hangcha Canada remains committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions to the Canadian market with an inventory of more than 550 forklifts at any given time at its warehouses in Mississauga, Ontario; Vancouver, British Columbia; and Vaudreuil-Dorion, Quebec.



About Hangcha Forklift Canada

Incorporated in 2019, Hangcha Forklift Canada Inc. (HCFC) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hangcha Group, a globally recognized developer, manufacturer, and supplier of a full line of forklifts. With headquarters in Vaudreuil-Dorion, QC, Hangcha Canada leverages its deep understanding of the Canadian market and Hangcha Group's global expertise to provide top-quality products and exceptional service. Hangcha Canada is committed to setting new standards in the material handling industry through performance, reliability, and innovation. For more information, visit Hangcha Forklift Canad .

Hangcha Forklift Canada's New Material Handling Solutions

