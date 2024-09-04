(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharma supply chain & Security World 2025" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Annual Pharma supply Chain & Security World Summit is back in London for the 7th time, and this time with more focus on optimizing your supply chain challenges to ensure an agile, responsive, streamlined and secured supply chain.
The Pharmaceutical supply chains are facing a significant challenge in the form of counterfeit drugs that are entering the supply chain from various points at different levels. Pharmaceutical companies that adopt an effective serialisation program have end-to-end visibility and traceability for all of their packaging, labelling, and distribution.
This enables them to rapidly identify and quarantine counterfeit products. This helps to protect patients, consumers worldwide, brand equity, reputations and the company's revenue stream by ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements for serialisation of medicines in emerging markets. The rise of the digital supply chain has been accompanied by an ever-increasing number of regulations that have accelerated its development and adoption. Years ago, the pharmaceutical supply chain regulated only manufacturing and distribution. However, with a rise in economic impact of counterfeit drugs on society, there have been attempts to improve serialisation processes even further.
In spite of past obstacles, innovations like IoT, AI and ML (and Blockchain) have led us into an exciting era of digitization within our industry. Data-driven algorithms and analytics will transform the pharmaceutical supply chain, helping it become more intuitive. With AI's predictive power combined with ML capabilities to analyse data in a speedy fashion, pharma companies can use this information towards making smarter decisions that lead to greater success throughout all stages of their operations. Combining AI with other advanced technologies, such as blockchain, can create a system that is immutable and transparent. This will also allow for the security of products to be improved in the long run by shielding from counterfeit drugs or substandard medicines.
The host invites you to Pharma Supply Chain & Security World 2025 - Supply-Chain, Anti-Counterfeiting, Drug Serialization and Packaging & Labelling Conference, which will have Pharma industry experts sharing various challenges faced, new strategies, case studies and use of innovative ideas, the conference will also offer opportunities to encourage partnerships and collaborations. In this conference you'll not only discover innovative technologies, transformation strategies and collaboration methods, but how best to implement them to optimise your supply chain processes and strategies for drug anti-counterfeiting.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS - CREATING VALUE ACROSS THE SUPPLY CHAIN
Streamlining your supply chain End to End supply chain visibility Designing an optimal supply chain network Strategies for drug anti-counterfeiting in global supply chain and improving security through an interlinked supply chain strategy Developing a sustainable Serialization strategy Integration of track & trace solutions in production and supply chain Smart Packaging, Labelling and Artwork Warehouse & Logistics Serialization Data and Analytics driven approach to increase supply chain agility Adoption of Blockchain in Pharma Supply Chain Intelligent Automation enabling Industry 4.0 The need to understand and adopt new technologies like IoT, Analytics, Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence Effective Authentication Technologies Best selection of tamper-evident features Brand Protection & Securing supply chain integrity Global enterprise level solutions for anti-counterfeiting Tackling pharmaceutical crime - initiatives at multinational, EU and national level IP and regulatory enforcement Synchrony of the Pharma Industry and professional bodies against counterfeiting Understanding and meeting the needs of DSCSA, EU FMD and other global regulations Strategies for public awareness and patient protection Best practices to protect your brand The role of the Internet in aiding the counterfeiters - How to overcome the situation? How Pharma Industry and professional bodies are fighting against counterfeiting Developing a RMP for your supply chain to protect your Brand, Product and Patient Safety Case study: How companies are structuring their counterfeiting efforts and departments?
Attendees include GMs, VPs, Directors, Heads and Managers of:
Pharmaceutical manufacturers and distributors Supply Chain management companies Serialization, Track and Trace solution providers Packaging & labelling Authentication technology suppliers Operations/Portfolio management Production process Quality/Compliance Management Manufacturing Automation Digital Innovation (Block Chain, AI, ML) Data Analytics Contract manufacturing organisation (CMO) Contract packaging organisation (CPO) Brand protection, enforcement, security, integrity and management companies Healthcare research organizations Pharmaceutical industry professional associations Anti-counterfeiting organizations IT service providers Cloud & Big Data Intellectual Property, investigators and Trademark council Drug regulatory agencies and customs Pharmacists Cold Chain Transportation/Logistics
For the full agenda and speakers, please visit Pharma Supply Chain & Security World 2025
Speakers
Stephen Wilkins
CEO
Davies Development and Testing
Shilan Ghafoor
Supply Chain Assurance Lead - COVID Vaccines Unit
UK Health Security Agency
Miriam Haaf
Process & Analytics Manager for Global Supply Management
Bayer
Riya Cao
CEO
LSPedia
Kai Mjaanes
General Manager
Nomvec AS
Alexandru Popa
Associate Director - Blockchain for Digital Supply Chain
MSD
Harry Hughes
Managing Director
FET Logistics Ltd
Dominik G. Rabus
Head of NIRONE Product Conformity Solutions
Spectral Engines
Phil Blunden
Asst. Head Cyber Supply Chain Security
UK Ministry of Defence
Radovan Simic
Product Flow & Sustainability Lead
Bayer
Gianpiero Lorusso
Senior Supply Chain leader in the Biotech and Pharma business
Heiko Trefzger
Product Manager Data & Insights
Roche
David Fairnie
Principal Consultant - Supply Chain Risk Management and Resilience - EMEA
BSI
Himanshu Agrawal
Director - Global Process Owner & Digital Innovation Lead, Supply Chain Logistics
GSK, PharmaLedger
Florian Meichelbock
E2E Senior Supply Network Manager
Bayer Consumer Health
Jaya Mishra
Associate Director in Global Healthcare Operations
Merck Healthcare
Andrew Smith
Director
Technical Packaging Services Ltd (Former GSK)
Faris Hattar
Associate Director of Supply Chain
Hikma Pharmaceuticals
Leonid Sharanov
Former Serialization and Traceability SME - Track & Trace Lead
Johnson & Johnson
Meta He
Senior Sales Manager
Beijing Acctrue Technology
Syed Saqib Naqvi
Supply Chain Digital Lead
Amicus Therapeutics
Grant Courtney
Principal Consultant
Smarter and Safer Products (on behalf of UNICEF)
Max Kabalisa
Manager, Digitalisation and Traceability
UNICEF Supply Division
Neil Piper
Senior Manager AIDC - Healthcare
GS1
Ronan Kenupp
RSV Global Supply Launch Lead - Senior Manager
GSK
Camille Diss
CPO, Business Development and Marketing Manager
EDGYN
Mike Isles
Executive Director
Alliance for Safe Online Pharmacy in the EU European Alliance for Access to Safe Medicines
Stefan Artlich
Director and Global Process Owner 'Track & Trace'
Bayer
Melanie Hansen
Supply Chain Manager
AJ Vaccines
Maryam A. Babba
Multistakeholder Manager/ Program Lead in PPP (Sustainable Development Consultant-Health)
TDi Sustainability
Demet Tazegul
Supply Chain Manager
Sanovel Pharmaceuticals
To view the agenda of this conference visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT: CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN04092024004107003653ID1108635061
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.