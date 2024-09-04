Wisdom Analytics Leads The Way On Data Security And Integrity Standards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Wisdom Analytics announced the successful attestation of its System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type I audit.

- Bart Flaherty, CEO and Founder of Wisdom AnalyticsHARTFORD, CT, UNITED STATE, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Wisdom Analytics , a pioneering AI platform, announced the successful attestation of its System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type I audit, addressing one of the largest potential regulatory issues facing the growing AI revolution.This milestone is an integral component of Wisdom Analytics' commitment to upholding the highest standards of security, confidentiality, availability, privacy, and processing integrity for its clientele."We are incredibly proud to have achieved SOC 2 Type I attestation," said Bart Flaherty, CEO and Founder of Wisdom Analytics. "This accomplishment underscores our ongoing commitment to providing our clients with a secure and reliable AI platform. In an industry where trust and security are paramount, this attestation demonstrates our dedication to maintaining the highest level of data integrity and protection."Here are three key elements that makes this attestation significant:- Enhanced Security Measures: The SOC 2 attestation verifies that Wisdom Analytics has robust security controls to guard against unauthorized access and data breaches.- Availability and Reliability: Clients can count on Wisdom Analytics for continuous service and rapid recovery capabilities in the event of any disruption.- Confidentiality and Processing Integrity: The platform ensures sensitive information is managed with the highest level of confidentiality and integrity, adhering to strict privacy standards.Industry Context and Future PlanAchieving SOC 2 Type I certification is no small feat. It requires a thorough audit by an independent specialist, who meticulously examines an organization's operations. Flaherty says this certification is a clear differentiator in the AI landscape because many startups lack such rigorous validation.Looking ahead, Wisdom Analytics is gearing up for the more challenging and costly SOC 2 Type II certification, which demands an even higher level of scrutiny and compliance.Data Security in the AI EraIn today's environment, data security is not only a defense against known threats but also a shield against competitive espionage and misuse by large AI platforms. Flaherty says Wisdom Analytics proved its commitment to data security by ensuring that customer data remains secure, confidential, and confined within its platform.About Wisdom AnalyticsWisdom Analytics is an innovative AI technology platform that delivers state-of-the-art predictive and prescriptive Precision Forecasting, Demand Planning and Trade Promotion Optimization, driving new and efficient, profitable growth. Utilizing advanced AI algorithms and cutting-edge analytics tools, Wisdom Analytics unlocks hidden opportunities, and valuable deep-insights from data, empowering businesses to make better informed decisions.For more information, got to WisdomAnalytics or contact Neil Foote, public relations, for media interviews via email, ...

