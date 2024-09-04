Aldy Labrador Willard Selected As Top Director Of Business Development Of The Year By IAOTP

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Aldy Labrador Willard, Director of Business Development for US Foods, was recently selected as Top Director of Business Development of the Year for 2024 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements./award-galaWith over two decades of experience in the industry, Ms. Labrador Willard is currently in charge of New Business Development for US Foods. Her current role includes bringing new accounts to the company and supporting all its territory managers. Her clients include Restaurants, Hotels, Health Care facilities, and many other entities. Also in her role, she interviews potential clients to better understand their needs and how she will help them grow their businesses. Prior to that she was Director of Business Development at Performance Food Group. Due to Ms. Labrador Willard diversified background she will help all the segments of customers become more, well round. She began her career in her home country of Venezuela, where she owned a foundry business, Alfa Metal Casting, from 1999 to 2012 which was named Best Foundry of the Country from 2004 to 2006 doing business with multiple countries on three different Continents. After immigrating to the United States in 2012, she gained knowledge and experience as a new business development manager for McFarling Foods in Indianapolis, Indiana, for over five years and a Director of Sales in the last year she worked there. A comprehensive, well-rounded woman, outside of her primary profession, Ms. Willard also gave culinary advise in Radio and an Indianapolis local TV- Channel with a segment called“Ask Aldy” .Ms. Willard's areas of expertise include but are not limited to strategic partnership, business planning and development, product research and marketing, new business development, and operations management where she found a special care for finding needs to create solutions.Before embarking on her career path, Ms. Willard earned her Bachelor of Business Administration from Universidad de Carabobo in 2006. In 2010, she started studying food and culinary arts at CEGAN University and earned an additional Bachelor's degree. Since coming to the United States and launching her career in the food industry, Ms. Labrador Willard has continued accruing credentials, including becoming certified as a Reiki Master, a Numerologist, and a bio-decoding therapist.Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Labrador Willard has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. This past year she was awarded by Marquis Who's Who of American Women. This year she will be considered for the Empowered Woman Award and to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville this December for her selection as Top Director of Business Development of the Year.In addition to her successful career, Ms. Labrador Willard regularly attends church and served as a past leader for her son's Boy Scout troop.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Ms. Willard for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Ms. Willard attributes her success to her ability to empathize and connect with her customers, persistence, and determination. Committed to delivering excellence daily, she relies on being self-motivated, goal-oriented, and resilient. 