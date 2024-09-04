Sitepro™ Rentals Adds Branch In Sherman, Texas – Aims To Better Serve Growth In North Texas And Southern Oklahoma

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dallas, TX, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SiteProTM Rentals announced the recent opening of a new facility in Sherman, Texas giving the rental company an even stronger presence in the growing North Texas market. The 17,000 square foot, nearly 3 acres facility is SitePro's 19th rental branch to date and 13th location in the Lone Star State. The Sherman location will service equipment rental customers in the Sherman/Denison area and in other fast growing Texas towns like, Van Alstyne, Melissa, Anna, and McKinney with service into Durant, OK and surrounding areas. The new location will be managed by Nataniel Maique, who served in the United States Marine Corps as a Heavy Equipment Mechanic before joining SitePro Rentals.

“The Sherman, TX branch will help us connect our north Texas equipment rental locations in Aubrey, Haltom City, and Irving to further establish our presence in the greater DFW area, allowing us to share fleet more efficiently and better serve those needing equipment rental solutions in and around Texas and southern Oklahoma,” said Abe Farrington, Regional VP of Operations at SitePro Rentals.

Located at 1715 N Grand Avenue (75090), this site will be open from 7:00am to 5:00pm Monday – Friday. Those interested in learning more about SitePro's locations, rental fleet, and best-in-class rental experience can do so by visiting SiteProRentals.com or by calling (972) RENT-NOW.

About SitePro TM Rentals

SitePro Rentals-a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sammons Industrial and part of the Sammons Enterprises family of employee-owned companies-specializes in rental of construction and industrial equipment. SitePro serves a broad variety of customers, including commercial contractors, facility managers, and other construction and industrial professionals in Texas, Louisiana, Georgia, Tennessee and surrounding areas. Founded in 2021, SitePro is No. 51 on the RER 100.

SitePro Rentals in Sherman, TX offers top name brands like JCB (pictured), Bobcat, Genie, John Deere and more.

