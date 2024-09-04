ARTISN Home Launches In Southern California To Serve Design Trade With Custom Built-To-Order Furniture Pieces In 4 Weeks

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Handcrafted-To-Order Custom Adelaide Sofa's In Performance Fabric

Family-Owned Custom Furniture Business, ARTISN Home, Launches in Southern California

- Adam Jefferies, CEO SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ARTISN Home , a family-owned and operated business with three generations of expertise in custom furniture, proudly announces its launch to serve the Design Trade. Dedicated to providing high-quality handcrafted furniture , ARTISN Home offers a unique combination of style, customization and swift nationwide delivery.ARTISN Home's meticulously curated collection provides designers with distinctive, handcrafted pieces completed in less than one month from order finalization. This allows designers to offer their clients unparalleled customization without long wait times. "We understand the importance of personalized furniture that meets the needs of a space," said Adam Jefferies, CEO of ARTISN Home. "Our streamlined process makes it easy for designers to select their preferred style, fabric, cushion fill, and more, ensuring each piece is a perfect fit."The ARTISN Home Collection boasts an extensive range of options, including over 200 performance-rated fabrics (all offered at the same price), various seat and back pillow configurations, cushion fills, and leg finishes. From luxurious velvets to elegant, cozy textures, designers can find the ideal match for new sofas, sectionals, loveseats, chairs, ottomans, and benches. Leg finishes, which include both visible legs and bases, are offered in 15 unique finishes. All items are available in a range of sizes and can be custom-sized to fit any space. With the ability to select the seat cushion and back pillow configuration that best suits the client's style and comfort level, ARTISN Home also offers a choice of seat cushion fill options, so each piece has the feel and comfort the client desires. ARTISN Home's commitment to quality and craftsmanship, combined with its rich heritage of furniture-making, positions it as a trusted partner for designers seeking unique, high-quality furniture solutions delivered nationwide with efficiency and care.About ARTISN HomeARTISN Home is a family-owned and operated custom furniture business based in Southern California, with three generations of experience. We specialize in creating handcrafted, customizable furniture tailored to meet the unique needs of designers and their clients. Our extensive online ordering platform and experienced team provide the perfect solution to your custom-furniture needs. With a focus on quality, style, and quick delivery, ARTISN Home is dedicated to bringing personalized, high-end furniture to homes and businesses nationwide.“We do more than create furniture; we craft pieces that become the backdrop of your life's most cherished moments. We invite you to discover the difference that true craftsmanship and dedicated service can make Adam Jefferies, CEO"

