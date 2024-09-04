Travelingwiki Foundation, Autism Society Of SC & Leadership In Flight Training Academy Provide First-Of-A-Kind Training

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TravelingWiki Foundation CEO engaging recently with the Governor of Iowa (Gov. Kim Reynolds) and the Governor of Colorado (Gov. Jared Polis).

TravelingWiki Foundation, Autism Society of SC & Leadership in Flight Training Academy Collaborate on First-Of-its-Kind Training Session for Autism Community

MYRTLE BEACH, SC, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Autism Society of South Carolina; Leadership In Flight Training (LIFT) Academy and TravelingWiki Foundation announce a first of its kind jobs session on September 7, 2024 at LIFT Academy's Myrtle Beach, SC location to support job training for the Autism Community.

The Autism Society of South Carolina is a historically statewide 501(c)(3) non-profit charitable organization that provides case management, educational mentoring and planning; information; referral and resources; outreach; and training for people with Autism, their families and professionals that serve them. LIFT Academy is an innovative, cutting-edge program providing aviators with the skills they need to succeed in aviation careers and a defined pathway to a career at Republic Airways. TravelingWiki Foundation is the largest non-profit online resource globally to document resources for the non-visible disability community at US Airports. TravelingWiki Foundation is also a leader in job match facilitation for the Autism community. Recent engagement in Iowa has included an interview broadcast across Iowa with the local ABC affiliate ( ). Engagement has also occurred between the TravelingWiki Foundation's CEO and approximately 30 US Senators, 10 global diplomats, senior US Executive Branch leadership and multiple US State Governors.

James Mack, Vice Chair, Autism Society of South Carolina noted,“This session on September 7 extends on the Autism Society's work to prepare the Autism community for jobs in South Carolina and beyond.“The session extends on our work in Iowa and other states to find industries like aviation with labor shortages and prepare the Autism community for those careers. The session will be held on a Saturday to ensure high school students and full time working professionals have the best possible opportunity to attend,” noted CEO of the TravelingWiki Foundation, Jonathan Sutter.

Jim Borgaard, Manager, Recruitment & Retail, LIFT Academy noted:“LIFT Academy prides itself on providing industry leading training for future aviation professionals. It is an honor to provide opportunities both for both current professionals and the next generation.”

More information about the Sep. 7 session is available by contacting TravelingWiki Foundation at (641) 7-AUTISM or TravelingWiki.

