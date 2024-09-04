عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Narendra Modi In Brunei: Check Out PM's Lunch Menu At Sultan's House

Narendra Modi In Brunei: Check Out PM's Lunch Menu At Sultan's House


9/4/2024 7:00:35 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral talks with Sultan of Brunei, Hassanal Bolkiah at his official residence. Check out the PM's lunch menu

MENAFN04092024007385015968ID1108634980


AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search