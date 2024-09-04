Narendra Modi In Brunei: Check Out PM's Lunch Menu At Sultan's House
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral talks with Sultan of Brunei, Hassanal Bolkiah at his official residence. Check out the PM's lunch menu
MENAFN04092024007385015968ID1108634980
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.