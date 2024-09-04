عربي


Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: THIS Person Meets With An Accident

9/4/2024 7:00:20 AM

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is witnessing new drama every day. Now, the show will feature a shocking accident involving one of the characters


Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is witnessing new drama every day. Now, the show will feature a shocking accident involving one of the characters


Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is witnessing new drama. Currently, the show is focused on Armaan and Abhira's wedding preparations, while Ruhi is trying her best to sabotage it


In the upcoming episodes, Dadi Sa will reveal Armaan and Abhira's marriage contract papers, leaving everyone shocked. Abhira will be furious upon learning about the contract


Armaan will also be surprised after reading the contract papers and will try to talk to Abhira. However, Abhira, in anger, will give him an earful and tear the contract papers


Ruhi will witness this drama and rejoice. The next day, Dadi Sa will visit Abhira and threaten to withdraw her recommendation for the loan if she doesn't sign the papers


Abhira will be shocked to hear Dadi Sa's threats. Later, Ruhi will approach Abhira and manipulate her into breaking up with Armaan


Ruhi will tell Abhira that these people will continue to trouble her and she should prioritize herself. Abhira will be influenced by Ruhi's words and will avoid talking to Armaan


Meanwhile, Armaan will meet with an accident due to all the tension. It remains to be seen how Armaan and Abhira will reunite

