Fixing Of Coupon Rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

4 September 2024

FIXING OF COUPON RATES

Fixing of coupon rates effective from 6 September 2024

Effective from 6 September 2024, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.

Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing

The new coupon rates will apply from 6 September 2024 to 6 December 2024:

Uncapped bonds

DK0030513155, (SNP), maturity in 2027, new rate as at 6 September 2024: 4.7660% pa

Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at ... or Press Officer Peter Klaaborg, tel +45 44 55 14 94.

