Bovine Mastitis Market To Double By 2031: Surge Driven By R&D And Rising Dairy Awareness CAGR Of 6.3%

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global bovine mastitis market has seen significant growth, with its value rising from $0.54 billion in 2021 to an anticipated $1.01 billion by 2031. This growth is driven by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% from 2022 to 2031. Bovine mastitis, an inflammatory condition affecting the udder tissue in dairy cows, is a leading cause of economic loss in the dairy due to decreased milk yield and quality.Key Market Players.Forte Healthcare Ltd..Zoetis Inc..Boehringer Ingelheim Gmbh.Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.Mileutis Ltd.Huvepharma nv.Merck KGaA.Armenta Ltd..Neogen Corporation.Ecolab Inc.Get a Sample Copy of this Report:Market DynamicsThe increasing prevalence of bovine mastitis, coupled with rising awareness about the condition, is a major driver of market growth. Subclinical mastitis, which often goes unnoticed, affects a significant portion of dairy cows. A 2020 study by IntechOpen highlighted that 31.55% of cows suffered from subclinical mastitis, with the highest prevalence in cows aged 5 to 7 years.Moreover, the growing dairy animal population is spurring research and development (R&D) in bovine mastitis treatments. Key industry players are investing in innovative solutions to address this widespread issue. For example, NovaQuest Capital Management's $20 million deal with Israeli biotech company Mileutis in 2020 marked a significant investment in developing peptide products for managing bovine mastitis.The market is also witnessing an influx of new product launches aimed at improving udder health and milk quality. Ecolab Inc.'s introduction of the Eco-Flex Teat Dip in 2020 is one such example, providing an effective and affordable solution for dairy farmers. These advancements are supported by government initiatives and an increasing demand for dairy products, further boosting market growth.Segmentation OverviewThe bovine mastitis market is segmented by product type, route of administration, end-user, and region. In 2021, antibiotics dominated the product segment, a trend expected to continue due to ongoing advancements in treatment options. However, the demand for teat sealants is rising, and this "other" segment is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period.In terms of the route of administration, the systemic segment held the largest market share in 2021, driven by the increasing prevalence of bovine mastitis. The intramammary segment is also expected to grow, fueled by ongoing R&D efforts to develop more effective treatments.The end-user segment is divided between on-site treatment and veterinary hospitals & clinics. On-site treatment led the market in 2021, thanks to the growing number of veterinarians and the rising demand for advanced treatment options. However, veterinary hospitals & clinics are likely to see substantial growth due to increasing healthcare expenditures and the expansion of veterinary services.Regional InsightsAsia-Pacific emerged as the leading region in the bovine mastitis market in 2021, benefiting from a well-established animal healthcare infrastructure and advancements in treatment options. The region's dominance is expected to continue, supported by the presence of large dairy farms. Meanwhile, the LAMEA region is projected to experience significant growth, driven by increased product launches, rising animal healthcare expenditures, and the expansion of dairy farming.Enquire Before Buying:

