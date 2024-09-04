FIIG Securities, The Fixed Income Experts, Launch FIIG Monthly Income Fund

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Garreth Innes, Portfolio Manager - FIIG Monthly Income FundSYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Australia's leading independent fixed income provider, FIIG Securities , has opened applications for its second managed Fund, the FIIG Monthly Income Fund (Fund), designed to provide investors with a diversified portfolio of stable monthly income through investments in Australian and Global floating and fixed-coupon corporate credit and Asset-Backed Securities across a broad investment universe. The Fund adds to the expansion of FIIG's Investment Management Business, accompanying the FIIG Australian Bond Fund, which launched in October 2023.Devised as an efficient income solution for investors nearing or in retirement, the FIIG Monthly Income Fund provides for better budgeting and financial planning with the expertise of FIIG's Investment Management Team to actively manage the portfolio across a broad range of bonds and sectors.The Fund will be led by FIIG's Investment Management Team with over 60 years of combined experience, and Portfolio Investment Manager, Garreth Innes will lead the investment strategy and active management of the Fund. Garreth has extensive experience in financial markets, including managing significant volumes in global fixed income and multi-asset portfolio manager roles.Speaking about the Fund launch, Garreth said –“A large proportion of our client base is seeking regular income that can outpace inflation. However, they have limited time or capacity to actively select and manage the best risk-adjusted opportunities in a very broad and nuanced investment universe, both in Australia and further afield. The FIIG Monthly Income Fund is our solution for existing and new clients to our firm.”The Fund will be targeting a return of 2% p.a. above the Bloomberg AusBond Bank Bill Index, which equates to 6.39% p.a.* for the 12-month period to 2 September 2024.The FIIG Monthly Income Fund officially opened for applications in September and will start investing on 1 October 2024, which coincides with the first-year anniversary of the FIIG Australian Bond Fund.

