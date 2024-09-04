Nordea Group Digital Transformation Strategies 2024: Innovation Programs, Technology Initiatives, Estimated ICT Budget, And Major ICT Contracts

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enterprise Tech Ecosystem Series: Nordea Group 2024" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report offers detailed information and insights into Nordea's technology activities, emphasizing its digital transformation strategies and innovation programs. It provides an overview of Nordea's Technology initiatives, including partnerships, product launches, investments, and acquisitions. The report delves into each technology initiative, highlighting the specific technology themes, objectives, and benefits.
Nordea along with its subsidiaries, is a provider of a range of financial products and services. Its offerings include savings and current accounts, consumer and personal loans, vehicle loans, overdrafts, payments and cards, corporate finance, trade finance services, investment management, structured products, investment funds, asset management, pension schemes, private banking, and life, health, and non-life insurance.
The bank also offers international banking, Internet and telephone banking, online trading services, investment banking, foreign exchange, and money market, and debt capital market services. In addition, it provides domestic and cross-border payment services. The bank has operations in Europe, the US, and Asia.
Additionally, it includes details on Nordea's estimated ICT budgets and major ICT contracts, providing a comprehensive understanding of the bank's technological advancements and strategic focus.
Reasons to Buy
Gain insights into Nordea's tech operations. Gain insights into its tech strategies and innovation initiatives. Gain insights into its technology themes under focus. Gain insights into various product launches, partnerships, investments and acquisitions.
Key Topics Covered:
Overview Digital Transformation Strategy Accelerators, Incubators, and Innovation Programs Technology Focus Technology Initiatives Investments Acquisitions Partnership, Investment, and Acquisition Network Map ICT Budget Key Executives
Companies Featured
Trade Club Alliance IBM Lumera Temenos AxiomSL Acubiz Veridium Tink BankiFi Mazepay TietoEVRY Nets ReceiptHero Fitbit Garmin Meniga Sprinklr Divido Invesdor Normative
For more information about this company profile visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT: CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN04092024004107003653ID1108634930
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.