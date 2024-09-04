



The report provides an in-depth analysis of the latest trends, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and future prospects for the Saudi Arabia data center colocation market. It includes a comprehensive competitive landscape overview, offering industry share analysis of colocation operators based on IT power capacity and revenue.





Saudi Arabia has around 26 operational colocation data centers. Most colocation data centers are being developed according to Tier III standards. The country has local and global operators such as stc (center3), Gulf Data Hub, Mobily, Quantum Switch Tamasuk and TONOMUS (ZeroPoint DC). Also, the Saudi Arabia data center colocation market is booming with the entry of several operators such as EDGNEX Data Centres by DAMAC, Agility, and Moammar Information Systems (MIS) & Saudi Fransi Capital.

Additionally, the report examines the vendor landscape of both existing and upcoming colocation operators, detailing factors such as the number of data centers, white floor area, IT power capacity, and data center locations. This analysis offers valuable insights into the current and future state of the Saudi Arabian colocation market.

WHATS INCLUDED?

A transparent research methodology and insights on the market's colocation of demand and supply.



The market size is available for utilized white floor area, IT power capacity, and racks.

Market size available in terms of Core & Shell Vs. Installed Vs. Utilized IT Power Capacity, along with the occupancy %. An assessment and snapshot of the colocation investment regarding core & shell area, power, and rack in Saudi Arabia and a comparison between Middle Eastern countries.

The study of the existing Saudi Arabia data center market landscape and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period.



An analysis of the current and future colocation demand in Saudi Arabia by several industries.

Study on sustainability status in the region

Analysis of current and future cloud operations in the region. Snapshot of upcoming submarine cables and existing cloud-on-ramps services in the region.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Saudi Arabia



Facilities Covered (Existing): 26

Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 35

Coverage: 8 locations

Existing vs. Upcoming (White Floor Area) Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data Center Colocation Market in Saudi Arabia



Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2023-2029)

Retail Colocation Revenue (2023-2029)

Wholesale Colocation Revenue (2023-2029)

Retail Colocation Pricing along with Addons Wholesale Colocation Pricing along with the pricing trends.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:



What is the count of existing and upcoming colocation data center facilities in Saudi Arabia?

Who are the new entrants in the Saudi Arabia data center industry?

What factors are driving Saudi Arabia data center colocation market? How much MW of IT power capacity will Saudi Arabia utilize by 2029?

