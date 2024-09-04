(MENAFN- PR Newswire) EVANSVILLE, Ind., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Escalade, Incorporated (Nasdaq: ESCA ), a leading and distributor of sporting goods and indoor/outdoor recreational equipment, celebrated the 51st anniversary of its listing by ringing the Nasdaq MarketSite Closing Bell on Friday, August 23, 2024, in Times Square, New York. In honor of the occasion, Walter P. Glazer, Jr., President & CEO, rang the Closing Bell and was accompanied by Escalade's board of directors, senior leadership team, business partners, and spouses.

Escalade was formed in early 1973, through the reincorporation of the Williams Manufacturing Company, founded in 1922, and combinations with Indian Industries, founded in 1927, and Martin Yale Industries, founded in 1940. Williams became public in 1971 with the initial Martin Yale combination and traded its shares Over-The-Counter (OTC). Williams' shareholders approved the reincorporation and the changing of its name to Escalade, Incorporated, which became effective March 23, 1973. Escalade joined the recently launched Nasdaq exchange that year, trading under the ticker symbol ESCA.

"Escalade has traded on the Nasdaq for over 50 years and that places our company in the top 1% for longevity on the Nasdaq. It takes a special company to survive and thrive that long," said Mr. Glazer. "We know it takes dedicated people to make any company a success. It takes people with talent and drive, with knowledge and street smarts, people who are self-starters and team players. All these words describe the people of Escalade. But what is unique about a company like Escalade that allows it to be successful for over 100 years? Escalade has been through recession and depression, natural disasters and wars, and a global pandemic." Glazer continues, "In my mind, the uncommon attribute of Escalade is embodied in the word Grit. This means a fierce determination and ability to come together to overcome great obstacles. The insight to find creative solutions, to see opportunities where others do not, and to never lose sight of our mission and commitment to our consumers."

Escalade employs 446 individuals across various locations in the USA and China, each contributing their unique skills and expertise to the company's operations. " I would like to express my gratitude to each of our employees for their contributions to Escalade's remarkable record of success over many years, to their families who support them in the important work they do every day, to our board of directors for their counsel and guidance, to our shareholders for their faith and confidence in us, and to our customers who trust us to provide great products that promote healthy, active lifestyles," said Glazer

Escalade continues its ascent that began over fifty years ago rooted in the spirit of innovation and perseverance that has defined the company since its inception. The definition of "Escalade" is to ascend and climb, which embodies the company's philosophy of relentless progression and offers a glimpse of its continued long-term trajectory. "50 years on the Nasdaq is incredible, but we're not looking back, we are charging forward. Here's to the next 50 years," concluded Glazer with unwavering determination.

Founded in 1922, and headquartered in Evansville, Indiana, Escalade designs, manufactures, and sells sporting goods, fitness, and indoor/outdoor recreation equipment. Our mission is to connect family and friends creating lasting memories. Leaders in our respective categories, Escalade's brands include Brunswick Billiards®; STIGA® table tennis; Accudart®; RAVE Sports® water recreation; Victory Tailgate® custom games; Onix® pickleball; GoalrillaTM basketball; Lifeline® fitness; Woodplay® playsets; and Bear® Archery. Escalade's products are available online and at leading retailers nationwide. For more information about Escalade's many brands, history, financials, and governance please visit .

