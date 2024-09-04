Super Auto App Way And Sea Air Federal Credit Union Partner To Ease The Burden Of High Interest Car Loans

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- High interest car loans can mean tremendous stress when cash-strapped consumers try to balance the already higher costs of living. Refinancing an auto loan with a lower payment can mean the difference between whether a family can afford groceries.

As part of their mission to make car ownership affordable for all Americans, the team at Way launched their auto refinance program in 2023 and has partnered with credit unions across the country to provide the lowest rates possible for those looking to lessen a costly monthly payment.

"Sea Air FCU is dedicated in providing opportunities to keep auto rates low and maximizing value on an array of auto ownership related expenses, from gas and EV chargers to parking. We are looking forward to our new partnership with Way that will expand these opportunities." Michael Pardon, CEO of Sea Air Federal Credit Union, said.

"We are excited to join forces with Sea Air Federal Credit Union. Our shared commitment to helping Americans live more affordably makes this partnership a perfect match," Way's Executive Vice President of Auto Finance & Insurance Tom Holgate commented.

Way's Executive Director of Financial Partnerships Steven Gordon echoed the sentiment, "We are so thrilled to partner with Sea Air Federal Credit Union for several reasons. One of which is their ability to enhance families' affordability in all 50 states, as well as their active support in assisting active and retired military members."

Way's auto refinance program has helped customers save up to $1850 a year on their vehicle payments by matching them with a lender that will provide them with the best rate in the market.

About Way:

Way

is the leading fintech platform for car ownership, where 7 million drivers have enjoyed peace of mind, protection, and cashback for their car expenses in one digital destination. The #1 auto super app team believes car ownership should be affordable for all Americans. Customers saved millions in 2023 with the company's tech-forward approach, as they signed up for the best auto insurance and parking rates in-app in seconds. The car services marketplace also sets customers up with the top-rated car washes in the area, offers the best auto refinance rates, roadside assistance, glass breakage protection, job loss protection, gas discounts, and has partnered with thousands of parking locations, car washes, and hundreds of insurance carriers covering all 50 states.



About Sea Air Federal Credit Union:

Sea Air Federal Credit Union was founded in 1952 to provide affordable financial services. Today we serve more than 6,300 members including: active military, retired military, reserves and civilians working or living on the base (in Seal Beach Weapons Station, Los Alamitos Joint Training Base, and Corona Naval Facility), residents of Sunset Beach, City of Seal Beach employees, and members of USA Water Polo.

