In Vitro Toxicity Testing Market Size To Reach $59 Billion By 2030 Amidst Robust 12% CAGR

In Vitro Toxicity Testing Guide

In Vitro Toxicity Testing Market was valued at$18,565.2 million in 2020 and is projected to reach $59,147.6 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.0% from 2020 to 2030. In vitro is the process that helps examine harmful chemicals over the isolated part of the organism. It is used to identify hazardous chemical substances and helps detect toxicity at early stages of the development of new products, such as drugs, cosmetics, and food additives. The in vitro toxicity testing (IVTT) is mainly used for safety evaluation in drug development and also for ranking the chemicals according to their potency. The absorption, distribution, metabolism, excretion (ADME), dose response, and threshold response of the drug can also be determined by in vitro toxicity testing.

Market News:
In June 2023, Lonza, a global manufacturing partner to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutraceutical markets, announced it had acquired Synaffix B.V. (Synaffix), a biotechnology company focused on commercializing its clinical-stage technology platform for developing ADCs. This will help the company to expand its global presence.

In October 2022, Thermos Fisher Scientific Inc. announced that it would expand its laboratory operations in Highland Heights, Kentucky, helping customers deliver life-changing medicines to patients. The current facility, which includes central lab and biomarker operations, provides biopharma customers with high-quality laboratory services to accelerate drug development.

List of Key Players:
. Helsinn Holding S.A.
. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
. ACACIA PHARMA GROUP PLC
. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
. Heron Therapeutics Inc. General Electric Company
. TESARO INC.
. Catalent Inc. AstraZeneca plc

The In Vitro Toxicity Testing Market can be segmented based on several factors. Here are some common segmentation approaches:

◉ By Type:
● Absorption
● Toxic Substances
● Dose

◉ By Techniology:
● Cell Culture Technologies
● High Throughput Technologies
● Toxicogenomics

◉ End User:
● Cosmetics and Households Products
● Pharmaceuticals Industry
● Food Industry
● Chemicals Industry

◉ By Region:
● North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
● Europe (Germany, Italy, France, Spain, Rest of Europe)
● Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest Of Asia Pacific)
● LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

