Sabeer Nelli Invites Businesses To Receive Credit Card Payments With Payment Link

TYLER, TX, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sabeer Nelli invites businesses to accept payments easily with Zil Money's payment feature . This feature simplifies payment processing for small businesses and entrepreneurs, allowing them to receive instant payments without hassle.

Zil Money's new payment link feature lets businesses send secure payment links to customers via email, text, or other digital channels. Customers can easily pay using their preferred credit card by clicking the link, making the payment process quick and secure. This improves customer experience and speeds up cash flow for businesses.

Zil Money Corporation, the parent company of OnlineCheckWriter - powered by Zil Money, Zil US, and ZilMoney, offers an all-in-one platform to simplify business finance. It streamlines tasks like payroll, check creation, and account reconciliation, integrating with over 22,000 banks. Users can manage multiple accounts, choose from various check formats, and make payments via ACH, wire transfers, payment links, and more, including credit and debit card processing, providing flexible solutions for every business need.

Zil Money supports over one million users and has processed over $78.5 billion in transactions. Its global growth is driven by ongoing innovation and service improvements. The platform is easy to use and available on mobile through Google Play and the iOS App Store .

