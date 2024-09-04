Delhi Receives Heavy Rain, Roads Waterlogged, Traffic Hit: Watch Videos
(MENAFN- Live Mint) The national capital and the nearby regions on 4 September received heavy rains, following which the roads were waterlogged in several areas and traffic was hit across the major junctions.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert in the capital in view of the downpour.
Earlier in the day, the IMD had predicted a moderate spell of rainfall over South Haryana, Delhi, west and northeast Uttar Pradesh, along with other states.
