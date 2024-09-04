CIMB Group Digital Transformation Strategy Report 2024: Accelerators, Technology Focus, Incubators, And Other Innovation Programs

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enterprise Tech Ecosystem Series: CIMB Group Holdings Berhad 2024" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides detailed information and insights into CIMB's technology activities, highlighting its digital transformation strategies and innovation programs. It includes an overview of CIMB's Technology initiatives, such as partnerships, product launches, and acquisitions. Each technology initiative is examined, with insights into the specific technology themes, objectives, and benefits.
CIMB Group Holdings Bhd (CIMB) is a provider of banking products and related financial services. It offers a range of consumer banking, wholesale banking, Islamic banking, and asset management services to individuals and corporate customers. The group's product portfolio comprises current accounts, savings accounts, fixed deposit accounts, credit cards, debit cards, home loans, auto loans, personal loans, education loans, corporate loans, and life insurance.
Offerings of the group also include investment banking, financial advisory services, underwriting services, stockbroking, asset management, and private and online banking services. These products and services are offered under the brands such as CIMB Group, CIMB Bank, CIMB Niaga, CIMB Thai, and CIMB Islamic.
Additionally, the report offers details on CIMB's estimated ICT budgets and major ICT contracts, providing a comprehensive view of the bank's technological investments and strategic direction.
Scope
The report provides insights into company's tech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, and its technology initiatives.
Reasons to Buy
Gain insights into CIMB's tech operations. Gain insights into its tech strategies and innovation initiatives. Gain insights into its technology themes under focus. Gain insights into various product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions.
Key Topics Covered:
Overview Digital Transformation Strategy Accelerators, Incubators, and Innovation Programs Technology Focus Technology Initiatives Acquisitions Partnership, and Acquisition Network Map ICT Budget Key Executives
Companies Featured
Zoloz MoEngage Jumio Pand.ai CredoLab Moneythor Active.Ai ICHX Tech AdsDax Ripple Labs Kony Xero Tranglo Liquid Group Gcash Digi Telecommunications GHL Systems SESAMi FINTQ SeaMoney Carsome Axiata Digital Sendo
For more information about this company profile visit
