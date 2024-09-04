Taiwan Construction Industry Analysis Report 2024: Output To Register An AAGR Of 4% During 2025-2028 Following A Major Decline In 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Taiwan Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2028 (H1 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Output growth has been revised down in Taiwan's construction from 3.4% to 0.9%, for 2024.

This downward revision is attributed to a decline in approved construction permits and construction commencements. According to Taiwan's Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS), the total floor area of construction permits issued in the country fell by 8.1% year-on-year (YoY) in first four months of 2024, while construction commencement fell by 7.6% YoY, during the same period.

In April 2024, Taiwan suffered its strongest earthquake in 25 years and this is expected to impact the industry's output this year. In early April 2024, the world's largest contract chipmaker - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) - suspended work at its construction sites in Taiwan.

Over the remainder of the forecast period, Taiwan's construction industry is expected to expand at an annual average rate of 4% between 2025 and 2028, supported by investment in semiconductor manufacturing, transport, tourism, energy, and housing. Taiwan aims to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 and generate 20% of its electricity by renewables, 30% by coal, and 50% by gas by 2025, and this is expected to drive investment in the renewable energy sector.

By 2050, Taiwan plans to generate 60-70% of electricity from renewables, with the remainder coming from gas and hydrogen. In a boost to the energy sector's output, construction commenced on the TWD117 billion ($3.8 billion) Hai Long offshore wind project, Taiwan's longest offshore wind project, in April 2024; the project will be implemented by a joint venture between Northland and Mitsui Group.

