Attack On Lviv: 47 Injured Hospitalized, Seven Killed, People May Be Trapped Under Rubble

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Following the Russian strike on Lviv, 47 people were hospitalized, seven of whom are currently in serious condition.

Maksym Kozytskyi, the head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration, wrote this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

“As of now, 47 individuals in the enemy's nighttime attack are currently receiving at three medical facilities in Lviv. The patient list includes seven children. All patients have sustained moderate injuries. At least seven adults are currently in a serious condition. Doctors are fighting for their lives,” the statement reads.

As Ukrinform reported, in the early hours of September 4, Russian invaders launched a missile attack on Lviv. Residential buildings caught fire and two schools were damaged. Seven people have been killed, three of them children.