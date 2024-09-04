Biological Safety Cabinet Market Size & Share To Surpass USD 420.2 Million By 2034, At A CAGR 5.7% - Transparency Market Research, Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Biological safety cabinets (BSCs), also called biosafety or microbiological safety cabinets, are specialized, ventilated workspaces designed to safeguard the environment and personnel when handling potentially dangerous pathogens. These pathogens, often virus-infected microorganisms, require specific biosafety levels for safe handling.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Transparency Research -, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Transparency Market Research, the global biological safety cabinet market (생물학적 안전 캐비닛 시장) was worth US$ 224.3 Mn in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 420.2 Mn by the year 2031 at a CAGR of 5.7 % between 2024 and 2034.

BSCs serve as a critical engineering control, protecting workers from exposure to biohazardous or infectious agents. Additionally, they help maintain the quality and integrity of the materials being handled by filtering both - incoming and outgoing air.

Biological Safety Cabinet Market Outlook

Biological Safety cabinets are special workstations designed to keep people and the environment safe while working with potentially harmful substances. These cabinets safeguard humans and various medical equipment by creating a sterile space for handling sensitive biological samples. They come in three main classes: Class I, Class II, and Class III.

Class I cabinets provide basic protection for the environment and humans, whereas Class II cabinets typically offer protection for both - the user and the samples. As a result, these cabinets are mainly preferred in medical and research settings.

Moreover, class II cabinets, particularly Type A2, dominate the market, accounting for a substantial share due to their versatility and efficacy in providing personnel and product protection. The rising application of Class II BSCs in pharmaceutical and biotechnology research is expected to bolster market expansion, especially given the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and infectious agents.

For instance, in November 2022, Baker launched its Class II Type A2 biological safety cabinet (BSC), the SterilGARD e3, which is designed to be reliable, durable, and energy-efficient.

Baker's biological safety cabinet provides protection for personnel, products, and the environment, with 70% of the airflow recirculated and 30% exhausted. The cabinet is also designed to be vented either into the room or connected to the building exhaust system.

The SterilGARD e3 features an airflow management system that uses less energy and extends the filter life with self-adjusting motor technology. The BSC's multiple energy-saving features equal up to a 60% increase in energy savings.

Furthermore, Class III cabinets represent the highest tier of biological safety cabinets, offering the utmost level of protection with a fully enclosed design, making them indispensable for handling the most dangerous pathogens. These cabinets are critical for laboratories working with highly infectious agents, ensuring the safety of researchers, technicians, and the surrounding environment.

Besides, EN 12469:2000 and NSF 49 are rigorous regulations that guide BSCs' operation; and therefore these devices can meet the highest safety codes. It is expected that there will be increased demand for authenticated BSCs as laboratories try to keep up with these moving directives in order to further develop this segment of the industry.

The demand for biological safety cabinets has grown significantly, and reputable online services now offer access to these essential pieces of equipment. This availability allows facilities of all sizes to equip themselves with top-quality safety cabinets, ensuring consistent high standards across the board.

Biological Safety Cabinet Market Regional Insights

North America generated the largest market value in 2023. The region is expected to continue with its dominating streak during the forecast period as well.

The presence of rigorous safety and quality regulations such as NSF/ANSI 49 and EN 12469, expansion of the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries in North America due to increased research and development activities, increasing focus on biosafety in research and clinical laboratories, particularly in the wake of the COVID-19, continuous innovations in BSC design and functionality including enhanced airflow systems, ergonomic designs, energy-efficient models, and surge in government funding and initiatives to enhance public health infrastructure including grants for laboratory upgrades are some of the factors driving biological safety cabinet market share in the region.

Prominent Players Operating in Biological Safety Cabinet Market

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Labconco Corporation, Esco Micro Pte. Ltd., The Baker Company, NuAire, Inc., Germfree Laboratories, LLC, Euroclone SpA, Kewaunee International Group, Telstar (Azbil Group), Biobase Biodusty (Shandong), Co., Ltd., and Air Science USA, LLC are some of the leading key players operating in the global market.

Recent Developments

In March 2024, The AllerGard NU-620 Dual Access Animal Transfer Station launched a 'push-pull' pattern to provide clean air for small animal cage caging. It draws air through a pre-filter, propels it past a HEРА filter, and then pulls it through slots. The Aeromax control system displays plenum pressure in LED indicators. This dual-sided station offers flexibility for vivariums with limited manoeuvrability.

Biological Safety Cabinets Market Segmentation

Product Type



Class I

Class II Class III

Application



Hazardous Drug Handling

Non-hazardous Handling Other Product Handling

End-user



Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Diagnostic & Testing Laboratories

Academic & Research Institutes Others (CROs, CMOs, Specialty Clinics, etc.)

