Decarbonised air taxi services in Western Australia are setting the stage for emerging electric aircraft

The Air ONE Personal Electric Aircraft

FlyOnE Decarbonised Air taxi transferring to Rottnest Island, Western Australia's favourite island getaway location

Crystallising a valuation of $58m, FlyOne has raised close to $1,000,000 total this year, with less than 1 day remaining in its initial public capital raise

FlyOnE Pty Ltd (BRCHL:FOE)

PERTH, WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Perth based electric aircraft operator FlyOnE raises $600,000 on Birchal crowdsource funding platform.FlyOnE, operating since 2020 out of Jandakot airport with additional operations in NSW and VIC is in the final day of its first public Capital raise.Crystallising a valuation of $58m, FlyOne has so far raised close to $600,000 with less than 1 day remaining in its initial capital raising, bringing this calendar years capital raising to $1,000,000 following a raise to wholesale and sophisticated investors earlier this year.FlyOnE, will take over the operation of Rottnest Air Taxis in September, and already activated private electric air transport to the popular Wadjemup (Rottnest) Island tourist destination.The popular tourist air transport route, using traditional Air Taxi operations from Jandakot to the island, will be decarbonised by reforestation projects, with further convenience and energy-efficient customer solutions offered with door-to-door pick-up in electric vehicles from the client's residence or hotel to the airport.The FlyOnE electric aircraft fleet in Australia has accumulated more than 1200 hours of electric aircraft training and consolidation operations and over 1700 passenger movements.Prospecting pilots can obtain their initial PIlot certificate rating for as little as $10,000 , around half of the cost of a traditional flight school.FlyOnE, will use the funds raised in its offer to expand fleet operations in flight schools and air charter as well as establish charging nodes in regional airports throughout Australia and is forecasting for the majority of regional travel under 2 hours to use electric or hydrogen aircraft by 2030-2035.

