Global Implantable Medical Devices Market Poised For Growth With 7.2% CAGR, Reaching $179 Billion By 2030

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Implantable medical devices market was valued at $91,868.94 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $179.0 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2021 to 2030. An implant is a medical device, which is used to replace or support any damaged body organs, improve the functioning of body organs, or treat defects in normal body functions. These can be surgically implanted either permanently or temporarily in the human body, and can be removed when dispensable. These implantable devices comprise bones, tissues, skin, ceramics, metals, plastics, and other natural materials. Medical implants are used to replace a missing biological structure, support a damaged biological structure, or enhance an existing biological structure.Download Sample ReportThe implantable medical devices market is segmented on the basis of product and region. By product, the implantable medical devices market size is categorized into orthopedic implants, dental implants, breast implants, cardiovascular implants, intraocular lenses, and other implants. The orthopedic implants are further classified as spinal implants and reconstructive joint replacements. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.On the basis of product, the global implantable medical devices market is classified into orthopedic implants, dental implants, breast implants, cardiovascular implants, intraocular lenses, and other implants. The other implants segment was the major implantable medical devices market size to the global market in 2020, and is anticipated to remain dominant during the forecast period due to technological advancements in the implantable medical devices, increase in adoption of implantable medical devices, rise in incidence rate of chronic cardiovascular diseases, and surge in number of advanced and effective product launches.For Purchase InquiryNorth America accounted for major share of the global implantable medical devices market share in 2020, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in incidences of chronic diseases, surge in demand for implantable medical devices, availability of advanced healthcare facilities with trained medical professionals, rise in number of R&D activities coupled with large presence of key players, and surge in investment made by governments in the healthcare system. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Moreover, Japan and China are expected to grow at high CAGR in Asia-Pacific implantable medical devices market majorly due to improvement in healthcare infrastructure, rise in number of hospitals equipped with advanced instruments, development of the R&D sector, upsurge in healthcare reforms, and technological advancements in the field of implants.AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) Offered by Allied Market Research:AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link:List of Key Players :CONMED Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Globus Medical, Inc., C. R. Bard, Inc., Cardinal Health, Inc., LivaNova PLC, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation, Biotronik SE and Co. KG, Boston Scientific Corporation, Johnson and JohnsonKey Benefits For Stakeholders:1) This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the implantable medical devices market analysis from 2020 to 2030 to identify the prevailing implantable medical devices market opportunities.2) The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.3) Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.4) In-depth analysis of the implantable medical devices market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.5) Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.6) Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.7) The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global implantable medical devices market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.Market Challenges:◉ The implantable medical devices market faces a significant challenge due to the high cost of implant surgeries and related procedures. For instance, orthopedic implants, such as pedicle screws and various types of orthopedic implants, have varying costs based on their applications and features. The cost burden on end-users and patients increases with the use of advanced implants, such as absorbable implants, which are considerably more expensive than metallic implants. Similarly, the cost of ophthalmic lenses, including high-definition spectacle glass lenses, multifocal glasses, and progressive lenses, increases significantly with the use of advanced technologies. In the case of percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) procedures, such as stenting, the cost of devices and procedures is substantial, preventing many individuals from optelting for these treatments due to financial constraints. In developing countries, the lack of proper healthcare infrastructure and limited government aid in the form of medical insurance or reimbursements further hinders the growth of the implantable medical devices market. For example, in India, the cost of a drug-eluting stent alone can exceed the reimbursement amount for a stent procedure under the Central Government Health Scheme. This financial barrier prevents many people from accessing essential medical treatments that involve implantable devices.◉ The implantable medical devices market is experiencing significant growth due to the aging population and increasing incidences of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular conditions and diabetes. Developed countries are leading the way in investments and funds for implantable technologies, including heart pacemakers, implantable cardioverter defibrillators, and implantable hearing devices. However, challenges persist, such as ensuring clinical benefits, managing electrical shorts, and addressing the need for external power supplies. Dystopia and early detection are key areas of focus, with initiatives in disease detection through implanted sensors and microelectronics. Other applications include dental implants, ENT procedures, and implantable shock absorbers for knee pain or rupture. Healthcare reforms and mobile connectivity are also driving innovation in this field. Despite these advancements, it is crucial for medical devices firms to prioritize safety and reliability to avoid complications and maintain patient trust.Top Trending Healthcare Related Reports :Implantable Medical Devices MarketCapsule Endoscopy System MarketMechanical Ventilator MarketAbout Allied Market ResearchAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. 