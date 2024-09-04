(AI) Artificial Intelligence Sensors Market Share To Hit USD 95.34 Billion By 2034, With 41.7% CAGR: Prophecy Market Insights

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) “Artificial Intelligence (AI) sensor Market” from 2024-2034 with covered segments By Sensor Type (Pressure, Temperature, Optical, Position, Ultrasonic, Motion, Navigation, and Others), By (Machine Learning, Computer Vision, Context-aware Computing, Deep Learning, and Natural Language Processing), By Application (Automotive, Consumer Electronic, Manufacturing, Aerospace & Defense, Robotics, Smart Home Automation, Healthcare, and Others), and By Regional Forecast, (2024-2034), which provides the perfect mix of strategies, and industrial expertise with new cutting-edge technology to give the best experience.

Covina, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prophecy Market Insights estimates that the global artificial intelligence (AI) sensor market size and share , which is valued at USD 4 Billion in 2024, will surge to USD 95.34 Billion by 2034 , achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 41.7% over the forecast period.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) sensor is a transforming various industries by integrating advanced data analytics and machine learning algorithms with traditional sensing technologies. These sensors enhance the ability to collect, process, and interpret data in real-time, providing more accurate and actionable insights compared to conventional sensors.

AI sensors are being employed in diverse applications, including healthcare, automotive, manufacturing, and smart cities, where they enable predictive maintenance, personalized user experiences, and more efficient operational processes.

Competitive Landscape:

Some of the Key Market Players:



Bosch Sensortec

Texas Instruments

Analog Devices

Honeywell International Inc.

STMicroelectronics

NXP Semiconductors

Infineon Technologies

Qualcomm

Omron Corporation

Sony Corporation

Maxim Integrated

Microchip Technology Inc.

Broadcom Inc.

Xilinx Inc. Renesas Electronics Corporation

The capabilities of AI sensors are being improved by current advances in machine learning and AI technologies. As a result of this advancement, the industries looking to use AI sensors find them more appealing for more complex data processing and decision-making, and further this major factor is expected to fuel the target market growth.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Rising Adoption of IoT Devices

One major factor driving the target market is the growth of the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. The demand for AI-enabled sensing solutions is being driven by the growing requirement for intelligent sensors that can process and analyze data locally as more devices become interconnected.

Market Trends:

Enhanced Predictive Maintenance

The necessity for deliberate investments in healthcare quality and outcomes is being driven by the shift from fee-for-service to value-based care models. Value-based care is centered on providing patients with high-quality, reasonably priced treatment that enhances their results.

Segmentation:

Artificial Intelligence (AI) sensor Market is segmented based on Sensor Type, Technology, Application, and Region.

Sensor Type Insights

Optical sensor is anticipated to boost the growth for target market as continuous advancements in optical sensor technology such as improvements in photo detectors and miniaturization have enhanced their performance and integration capabilities. This progress supports the increasing demand for optical sensors in various high tech and AI-driven applications.

Technology Insights

Computer vision is anticipated to boost the growth for target market as rapid advancements in computer vision algorithms and hardware such as improved image sensors and high-performance GPUs have significantly enhanced its capabilities and efficiency.

Application Insights

Automotive is anticipated to boost the growth for target market as AI sensors are used to power features like adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assistance, and automatic emergency braking. These sensors collect and analyze data from the vehicle's surroundings to make real-time driving decisions, improving safety and convenience.

Recent Development:

In May 2024, Zebra Technologies, one of the leading digital solution providers enabling businesses to intelligently connect data, assets, and people, has introduced the FS42 fixed industrial scanner and 3S Series 3D sensors as it continues to power secure technology innovation around AI and industrial automation for the manufacturing industry to help increase operational efficiency. A neural processing unit (NPU) is built inside the FS42 fixed industrial scanner to provide faster performance when using AI deep learning-based solutions. Zebra Aurora Focus is another feature that the FS42 will have for quick setup and deployment.

Regional Insights



North America: Leading technological businesses and research institutes are heavily represented in this region which creates a favourable environment for the creation and application of state of the art AI sensor solutions. Asia Pacific: In this region the expansion of smart city initiatives and the increasing focus on enhancing infrastructure and public services are significant drivers of AI sensor adoption.

