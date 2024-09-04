Ukrainian PM On Russian Night Attack:“Ukraine's Partners Can Stop Russian Terror”

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Prime of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal, emphasizes that Ukraine's partners can stop Russian terror.

As reported by Ukrinform, he stated this on Telegram .

"Another crime by Russian terrorists. An attack on civil infrastructure in Lviv. There are dead people, among them children. Dozens of wounded. My condolences to the relatives," Shmyhal wrote.

According to him, residential buildings were damaged. Rescue operations are underway. Assistance is provided to the injured.

"The enemy will have to pay for everything they have done. We will hold Russia accountable. We need to stop Russian terror, and our partners can do it. More air defense, more weapons and the ability to hit the aggressor's territory with them. This will save many human lives from Russian missiles," the head of Ukraine's government.

As reported by Ukrinform earlier, 45 people were injured in Lviv as a result of a Russian missile attack, seven people are known to have died.

Also, Russian forces launched a missile attack on a civilian infrastructure facility in the center of Kryvyi Rih. Five people were injured, including a 10-year-old girl.