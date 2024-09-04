عربي


PM Garibashvili: Those Who Try To Create Any Artificial Disorder In Georgia To Be Punished

9/4/2024 5:17:55 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova Read more

In Georgia, those attempting to create any artificial disturbances will be severely punished, Azernews reports, citing Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili.

He stated that the radical opposition is actively discussing scenarios that could create public agitation after the elections:

"They will attempt to attack state institutions and stage a coup. The opposition will try to change the government. I would like to remind the radicals and their sponsors that today, Georgia's state and law enforcement agencies are in their best condition. As a result, no provocation will be successful, and any criminal activity will be severely punished," Irakli Garibashvili said.

