PM Garibashvili: Those Who Try To Create Any Artificial Disorder In Georgia To Be Punished
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatima Latifova
Read more
In Georgia, those attempting to create any artificial
disturbances will be severely punished, Azernews
reports, citing Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili.
He stated that the radical opposition is actively discussing
scenarios that could create public agitation after the
elections:
"They will attempt to attack state institutions and stage a
coup. The opposition will try to change the government. I would
like to remind the radicals and their sponsors that today,
Georgia's state and law enforcement agencies are in their best
condition. As a result, no provocation will be successful, and any
criminal activity will be severely punished," Irakli Garibashvili
said.
MENAFN04092024000195011045ID1108634669
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.