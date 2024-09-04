International Government Communication Forum 2024 Kicks Off In Sharjah

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Salem Al-Methen

SHARJAH, Sept 4 (KUNA)-- The 13th edition of the International Communication Forum (IGCF) commenced on Wednesday in Sharjah, themed "Agile Governments.. Innovative Communication."

Organized by the Sharjah Bureau (SGMB), IGCF 2024 focuses on the key challenges and opportunities facing nations and in the 21st century and aims to enhance communication between governments and the public by discussing governmental communication strategies to address contemporary global challenges.

Held under the auspice of Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al-Qasimi, and attended by Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, Sultan bin Ahmed Al-Qasimi, the forum takes place at Expo Sharjah.

The forum attracts experts and speakers from various sectors, including government officials, academics, researchers, communication and media professionals, and representatives from international organizations.

These participants aim to explore new communication pathways and provide forward-looking recommendations for government communication.

A group of leaders and communication and media experts from the Gulf and Arab countries are participating in the forum, including the Director General of KUNA, Dr. Fatima Al-Salem, the forum will explore opportunities and visions for the sector and produce important recommendations.

Key topics include artificial intelligence technologies, the impact of communication on the economy, the role of education in building future generations, and the importance of youth in content creation.

According to organizers, the forum was a unique platform for discussing the major challenges and opportunities in government communication, the agenda includes 160 activities, including main sessions, side sessions, inspirational speeches, specialized workshops, and diverse programs, supported by over 35 local, regional, and international partners.

Head of the Media Department at the United Arab Emirates University, Ahmad Al-Mansoori told KUNA during his participation that the 13th edition of the IGCF represented a vital platform for exchanging knowledge and experiences on how to develop government communication, aiming to enhance transparency and credibility in communication between governments and citizens.

Al-Mansoori emphasized that the global challenges require new and innovative communication strategies, he stressed the importance of collaboration between the media and government entities to develop effective messages that reach all segments of society.

He expressed his anticipation for fruitful discussions and the sharing of successful experiences from various countries at this international event, which would contribute to strengthening relations between governments and citizens and building a more cohesive and informed society, adding that the success of this forum depends on the participation of all involved.

The International Government Communication Forum was one of the initiatives organized annually by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau, and since its inception in 2012, the forum has attracted over 69,000 visitors and 790 speakers from 90 countries. (end)

