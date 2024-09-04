Crypto Thefts Soar In 2024 – Nilsen Consulting Experts Call For Caution

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) United Kingdom, UK, 4th September 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , This year has seen a dramatic rise in theft cases, raising a lot of concerns in the digital currency community. As this worrying development takes shape, Nilsen Consulting, an established recovery firm, stands ready to assist recover lost or stolen coins.

The Rise of Crypto Scams in 2024

In the first half of 2024 alone, hackers managed to siphon off a staggering $1.38 billion in crypto assets-over twice the $657 million swiped during the same period last year. A retrieval expert from Nilsen Consulting commented on this disturbing trend,“We have seen clients who thought they were secure only to have their assets wiped out in an instant. It is a harsh wake-up call for anyone involved in the cryptocurrency world.”

The Multi-Faceted Nature of Cryptocurrency Theft

The increase in crypto heists in 2024 is not arbitrary. Several fundamental factors have made digital assets more susceptible. Among them are the loss of private keys and seed phrases, which open up the system to be exploited mercilessly by hackers. The largest attack of the year was a jaw-dropping $300 million theft from Japan's DMM Bitcoin exchange, executed through strategies like address poisoning and private key phishing.

“Crypto's underlying security frameworks have not evolved much,” the Nilsen Consulting expert notes,“But the soaring value of digital currencies has made them prime targets. This year's spike in thefts highlights the urgent need for robust, layered defense mechanisms.”

Nilsen Consulting – A Crypto Recovery Partner

Following these attacks, Nilsen Consulting has become a valuable partner for individuals who have lost their digital assets. From forgotten passwords to funds misdirected to wrong addresses, the firm's expertise spans a range of scenarios.

“We are here to bring people their lost crypto back,” the spokesperson explains,“We realize how much one can be frustrated and panicked over the loss of their crypto assets. That is why our team is relentless in tracking down and recovering those assets, and we do it with absolute discretion.”

Steps to Protect Yourself

In a time when crypto theft is becoming more prevalent, Nilsen Consulting emphasizes the importance of taking proactive steps to secure your assets. Only regular audits, ensuring strong encryption, and constant training of oneself regarding the threats are the safest way to go.

“As everyone knows, prevention is always better than cure,” Nilsen Consulting's expert emphasizes,“While we are here to provide recovery services, our primary mission is to equip our clients with the necessary tools to prevent such incidents from happening in the first place.”

The Path to Reclaiming Lost Crypto



For those who have already lost their funds to crypto theft, Nilsen Consulting is a way forward. The company puts forward a straightforward recovery process, offering a free consultation to evaluate the case and estimate the time and cost for recovery. Nilsen Consulting's team of professionals with extensive experience and proven results stands ready to join the fight against cryptocurrency theft.

