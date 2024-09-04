Dozens Of Colonists Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Occupied Jerusalem: Dozens of colonists stormed Wednesday the courtyards of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque in the Occupied Jerusalem, under the protection of the Israeli police.

Palestinian news agency (WAFA) quoted eyewitnesses as saying that colonists entered the holy site in groups, carried out provocative tours throughout its courtyards, and performed Talmudic rituals, guarded by the occupation forces.

The occupation turned the Old City into a military barracks, deploying hundreds of personnel, especially at the gates of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The police also tightened their military measures at the mosque's gates and the gates of the Old City, imposing restrictions on the entry of worshippers