عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Karnataka Yoga Guru Arrested For Rape: 'Relationship In Previous Birth'

Karnataka Yoga Guru Arrested For Rape: 'Relationship In Previous Birth'


9/4/2024 5:00:52 AM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A yoga teacher has been arrested in Chikkamagaluru, Karnataka, for allegedly raping a Non-Resident Indian (NRI) under the pretext of having a relationship with her in her previous birth, Police said on Wednesday.

Also Read | Anti-rape protests aren't pointless if they alter the behaviour of perpetrators

Based on a complaint by the woman, the police registered a case against the Pradeep Ullal (54) of Kevala Foundation in Mallenahalli in that district.

The complainant hails from Punjab but is settled in California, USA.

Also Read | Woman beaten with belt, forced to dance naked, raped in Indore

The victim alleged that she visited the Yoga Guru thrice between 2021 and 2022 when she was sexually assaulted.

MENAFN04092024007365015876ID1108634466


Live Mint

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search