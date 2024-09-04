Karnataka Yoga Guru Arrested For Rape: 'Relationship In Previous Birth'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A yoga teacher has been arrested in Chikkamagaluru, Karnataka, for allegedly raping a Non-Resident Indian (NRI) under the pretext of having a relationship with her in her previous birth, said on Wednesday.

Based on a complaint by the woman, the police registered a case against the Pradeep Ullal (54) of Kevala Foundation in Mallenahalli in that district.

The complainant hails from Punjab but is settled in California, USA.

The victim alleged that she visited the Yoga Guru thrice between 2021 and 2022 when she was sexually assaulted.