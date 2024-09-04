Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency': Bombay HC Denies Urgent Censor Board Certification

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Kangana Ranaut's Emergency on Wednesday received no relief from the Bombay High Court, which declined to issue any orders due to a directive from the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

The MP High Court had instructed the CBFC to review objections to the film before issuing certification.

Originally set for release on September 6, the film's release has been delayed by two weeks. The Bombay High Court has directed the censor board to address the objections and finalize the certification by September 18.

The film's producer, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, had approached the Bombay High Court seeking an order for the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to issue a certificate for Emergency, a biographical drama directed by actor-MP Kangana Ranaut.

The plea argued that while the CBFC had prepared the certificate, it was being withheld due to concerns over potential law and order issues following the film's release.

On Wednesday, a division bench of Justices B P Colabawalla and Firdosh Pooniwalla acknowledged the producer's claim that the certificate was ready but not yet issued.

The bench said once the certificate was issued online to the makers of the film, the CBFC's contention that the certificate was not issued as it was not signed by the chairperson is incorrect, PTI reported.

The court, however, noted it would have directed the CBFC to issue the certificate on Wednesday itself had there not been an order from the Madhya Pradesh HC.

“We know that there is something else happening behind. We don't want to comment on it. The CBFC shall consider the objections and take a decision by September 18,” it said.

The Madhya Pradesh HC on Tuesday heard petitions filed by Sikh groups claiming that the film contains scenes that may hurt their religious sentiments and may hence cause unrest.

The CBFC had claimed there that the movie had not yet been issued a certificate.

Meanwhile, Kangana reacted to the Bombay High Court order and said,“High court has blasted censor for illegally withholding the cirtificate of #emergency.”

The Madhya Pradesh HC then directed the censor board to consider the representation of the petitioner Sikh groups raising objections to the film before issuing the certificate to the movie.

The CBFC was directed to carry out this exercise and decide expeditiously.

During the hearing of the petition filed by Zee Entertainment, the Bombay HC on Wednesday said that while it was with the petitioner on the issue it cannot grant any relief in the wake of the order passed by the Madhya Pradesh HC.

“The Madhya Pradesh HC has given the CBFC a direction. If we give any relief today then it would be directly in contravention to that order. We will be asking CBFC to breach another HC order if we pass any order today. We cannot do that. Judicial propriety demands that of us,” the bench said.

'Emergency', in which Kangana Ranaut portrays former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, was initially slated for release on September 6 but the actor-turned-politician stated that the political drama is still awaiting certification from the CBFC.

The biographical political thriller, delves into the life of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, who imposed a 21-month Emergency period in the country from 1975 to 1977.

The film is facing backlash from several Sikh groups.

The biographical drama is caught up in controversy after Sikh organisations including the Shiromani Akali Dal objected, accusing it of misrepresenting the community and getting historical facts wrong. The petition before the high court claimed that the CBFC has "illegally and arbitrarily" withheld the certification.

(With inputs from PTI)