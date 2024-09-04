Kerala: Fire In Malappuram House Claims Lives Of 3 Family Members; Suicide Attempt Suspected

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Malappuram: Three family members in Perumbadappu lost their lives after their house caught fire early Wednesday morning. The were Saraswathi (70), her son Manikandan (50), and his wife Reena (40). They died from burn injuries while being treated at Thrissur Medical College Hospital.

Manikandan's children, Anirudhan and Nandana, were in the fire. The incident is suspected to have been caused by a attempt.

Three of the victims suffered burns on 90% of their bodies. The fire started in a room of the house around 1 a.m. this morning. Neighbours, alerted by the noise, forced open the door to rescue the trapped individuals. They were taken to Thrissur Medical College Hospital for treatment. Preliminary reports indicate that the fire might have been a result of a suicide attempt due to financial difficulties.



Initial police findings suggest that petrol was used to start the fire, with a petrol bottle found at the scene. An investigation has been launched and a case has been filed.

