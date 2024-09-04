Suchi Leaks: Who Is Suchitra? Why Did She Reveal Tamil Film Industry Secrets? Read Details

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Suchi Leaks Suchitra Allegations: Just as the Hema Committee report shook Mollywood, Suchi Leaks by Suchitra sent shockwaves through Kollywood.

All India was once everyone's pastime. But after the introduction of TV channels, All India became obsolete. After that, private radio channels started and gradually started to dominate. Suchitra was the RJ who won the hearts of the people during that period. She started working as an RJ in a radio channel in 2003.

Just like Raj Kiran was the first hero to get a salary of 1 crore in Tamil cinema, Suchitra was the first RJ to get a salary of 1 lakh rupees on the radio. Following this, in 2005, Suchi got an offer in Radio One channel with a salary of 2 lakhs and joined the job. Similarly, Suchi has worked in Hello FM radio for a few years.

Suchi Leaks turned Suchitra's life upside down. Private photos of Kollywood actors and actresses were leaked from her Twitter page, which has 4 lakh followers. Due to this, she was the talk of the town for a few months and then disappeared. Later she participated in Bigg Boss. She started working as an RJ again and her video in English about the Sathankulam incident went viral.

Suchi says that the parties that Karthik Kumar attends with film celebrities are very different, and that they will play with each other's emotions frankly. Especially Trisha will do whatever dare she is given at those parties. Suchitra has said that what they did as a game while drunk is Suchi Leaks. Suchitra said that they posted private photos on my Twitter account without my knowledge.

In recent interviews, she has created a stir by revealing various intimate details about top stars from Vijay to Trisha and Kamal Haasan. That too, Suchi had said that drugs were served on a plate of thamboola at Kamal Haasan's birthday party. In this case, after the Hema Committee report was released in Kerala recently, the sexual harassment that took place there also came to light.