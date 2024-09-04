"No Point In Holding Grudges": Zeenat Aman On Forgiving Men Who 'Ill-Treated' Her

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Zeenat Aman is a legendary who ruled during the era of 1970s. From Don to Roti Kapda Aur Makaan, Zeenat has shown her acting prowess over the years. These days, Zeenat is an uplifting icon and influencer on social and an example of aging gracefully. She also shares her wisdom and profound insights into life via her writing.



Zeenat has led an unconventional life filled with ups and downs in the industry. As per reports, Zeenat Aman and Sanjay Khan were in a relationship, however, it did not end well as Sanjay was already married. Zeenat has opened up about dealing with physical abuse 'publicly' and mentioned that it was a 'brief' period of her life during a chat with

Simi Garewal.



In another interview with Rediff, Zeenat talked about forgiving the men who 'ill-treated' her and there is no point in holding grudges. She said,“I've forgiven them completely. I see no point in holding grudges. I'd rather not have any negativity within me. It's all gone, washed away. With every passing year, it's only the here and the now that seems important."

Sanjay Khan who was accused of hitting Zeenat Aman, said that he 'never slapped her' on Hrishikesh Kannan's podcast. He also said it was a 'PR attack' and in multiple interviews, he has tried to clear his name by repeatedly saying that he never slapped her.

“I was even accused of her eye going out... she is losing her eye which is not right. If you see '81, '82, '83, '84, she has done several films. There is evidence to the fact that she has perfect eyes. Later on in life she became a little squint because her mother was squint a little bit. It was a hereditary thing that was labeled one me that I slapped her, I never slapped her, and this was blasphemy,” he said.