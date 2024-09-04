Mild Weather Expected Across Most Regions Until Saturday

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sep. 4 (Petra) -- Mild weather conditions are expected to continue across most regions on Wednesday, while hotter temperatures will prevail in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Low-altitude clouds are forecast to appear across the Kingdom, accompanied by moderate northwesterly winds, according to the Meteorological Department.On Thursday, a slight rise in temperatures is forecast, with conditions remaining mild in most areas. The Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba will continue to experience hotter weather. Low-altitude clouds are anticipated to develop in the northern and central parts of the country, with moderate northwesterly winds persisting.The mild weather pattern is expected to continue through Friday and Saturday across most regions. Hot conditions will persist in the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba, with low-altitude clouds expected to form, particularly in the northern and central regions. Winds will remain moderate from the northwest.The expected temperatures today are as follows: 30 C to 18 C in East Amman, 28 C to 16 C in West Amman, 25 C to 15 C in the northern highlands, 26 C to 16 C in the Sharah Mountains, 38 C to 25 C at the Dead Sea, and 39 C to 26 C in the Gulf of Aqaba.