Jordan Partakes In 13Th International Government Communication Forum In Sharjah

Sharjah, September 4 (Petra) – Jordan is participating in the 13th edition of the International Communication Forum (IGCF 2024), which began on Wednesday and is hosted by the Sharjah Government Bureau (SGMB).This year's two-day forum, themed "Resilient Governments... Innovative Communication," will feature over 250 distinguished speakers addressing a range of critical topics across 18 diverse platforms.Their discussions aim to generate recommendations and initiatives that will help countries worldwide enhance future communication strategies and contribute to comprehensive and sustainable development.The forum's agenda includes more than 160 events, such as main and side sessions, inspirational speeches, and a training program with 40 capacity-building sessions. Additional activities include workshops, youth-targeted forums, and presentations of the latest academic research in communication sciences, supported by over 40 local, regional, and international partners.Fayrouz Mobaideen, Director General of the Jordan News Agency (Petra), is participating in a dialogue session on the first day of the forum. This session, titled "Robotic Journalism: When Machines Write the News," is part of the Sharjah Press Club's agenda.The forum's discussions will revolve around five main themes: the impact of government communication on economic flexibility, communication strategies for adventure tourism, the role of effective communication in talent attraction, the future of government communication in a virtual world, and multi-dimensional personal interaction.The IGCF will explore the significance of innovative communication as governments worldwide adopt flexible approaches to foster innovation and future opportunities. By leveraging technological solutions, the forum aims to enhance global efforts to address common challenges, support economic resilience, and ensure food and environmental security.Established in 2012 by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau, the International Government Communication Forum is the region's largest gathering focused on global best practices in government communication.It provides a crucial platform for dialogue on enhancing government performance and communication between governments and the public, with the goal of developing a new intellectual framework for government institutions and communication professionals globally.