CMAI Signs Strategic Mous With Noida And Rajasthan Garment Exporters

Mumbai, Sept 4 (KNN) In a significant move to bolster the garment sectors of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, the Clothing Manufacturers Association of India (CMAI) has signed two pivotal Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) with the Noida Apparel Export Cluster (NAEC) and the Garment Exporters Association of Rajasthan (GEAR).

These agreements, formalized on Tuesday in Mumbai, mark a major milestone in the collaborative efforts to enhance the visibility and competitiveness of garment manufacturers from these key regions.

The primary objective of these MOUs is to harness the collective strengths of CMAI, NAEC, and GEAR, fostering mutual growth in both domestic and international markets.

The partnerships will focus on promoting and supporting trade interests, facilitating joint initiatives, enhancing knowledge sharing, and encouraging active participation in trade fairs.

Additionally, a unified industry representation will be emphasised to both central and state governments, advocating for the interests of garment manufacturers in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Rajesh Masand, President of CMAI, highlighted the significance of the MOU with NAEC, stating, "This decisive cooperation will provide UP garment manufacturers, especially those from the Noida cluster, access to CMAI's extensive network of buyers and retailers across India.

It will also bolster CMAI's efforts to engage with the garment industry in UP and extend our services to local manufacturers."

Lalit Thukral, President of NAEC, echoed these sentiments, describing the partnership as a "significant step forward" for UP's garment industry. "Aligning with CMAI, India's largest association for the garment industry, presents immense benefits to our exporter members," he noted.

Earlier in the day, GEAR renewed its MOU with CMAI, reinforcing a partnership that has already brought substantial advantages to garment exporters in Rajasthan.

Zakir Hussain, President of GEAR, expressed optimism about the renewed collaboration, saying, "Our past association with CMAI has provided tremendous benefits to our members. We look forward to expanding our scope and access to more trade fairs and industry-driven activities."

Rohit Munjal, Vice President of CMAI, also expressed enthusiasm, emphasizing the growing demand for Rajasthan-made garments. "This renewed collaboration will boost the presence of Rajasthan manufacturers in the domestic retail market," he stated.

These strategic alliances underscore CMAI's commitment to supporting garment manufacturers across India, helping them navigate new frontiers and achieve sustained growth in a competitive market.

