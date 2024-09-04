UN Secretary-General emphasizes need to address AI gap, cautions of uneven risks

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres emphasized the urgent need to address the artificial intelligence (AI) gap between developed and developing nations and highlighted the uneven risks associated with advancements in high technology. Speaking at a four-day capacity-building workshop on AI in Shanghai, co-hosted by the UN and China, Guterres addressed representatives from nearly 40 countries. The workshop, which is set to conclude on Friday, focuses on bridging digital divides and promoting inclusive AI governance.



Guterres warned that without proper safeguards, AI could exacerbate existing inequalities and disproportionately impact vulnerable populations. He urged the international community to seize the opportunity to establish a foundation for inclusive AI governance. By fostering interconnected AI centers across different regions, he believes that it is possible to advance AI, promote data diversity, and encourage global cooperation rather than competition.



The UN chief underscored the importance of international collaboration in AI development, noting that the United Nations is well-positioned to facilitate digital cooperation and support the global exchange of AI models and talent. The UN General Assembly has already adopted two resolutions related to AI, and Guterres mentioned that his high-level advisory body on AI is preparing to release its final report later this month.



This report will include several key recommendations, such as creating an AI capacity development network, establishing a global fund to support AI initiatives aligned with sustainable development goals, and developing a global data framework to support local AI ecosystems. According to China’s Foreign Ministry, the workshop is designed to help countries in the Global South gain a better understanding of AI technology and bridge the digital divide.

