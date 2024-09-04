Federal court in US orders over USD209M payment regarding Ponzi schemes

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, a federal court in the United States ordered substantial monetary sanctions exceeding USD209 million against an individual and several companies involved in commodity pool Ponzi schemes, as announced by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). Judge Mary Rowland of the US District Court for the Northern District of Illinois has mandated that the defendants, including Sam Ikkurty and several associated entities, pay USD83.7 million in restitution to defrauded customers. Additionally, they are required to disgorge USD36.9 million in unlawful gains, with any amounts already paid in restitution considered, and face a civil monetary penalty of USD110.9 million.



The court's decision involves Sam Ikkurty, who operates from Oregon, along with several entities such as Jafia, LLC, Ikkurty Capital, LLC (doing business as Rose City Income Fund I LP and Rose City Income Fund II), and Seneca Ventures, LLC. The CFTC's investigation revealed that Ikkurty's scheme was built on deceptive claims about his “crypto hedge funds” and their supposed profitability. Contrary to his assurances, the funds failed to generate returns, and instead, the scheme operated similarly to a traditional Ponzi scheme.



Ikkurty misled participants by providing false information about the fund's performance and omitted critical details, such as the fund's dramatic 98.99 percent decline in value over a few months. The CFTC has also managed to recover more than USD18 million in stolen digital assets from the court-appointed receiver, further demonstrating the severity and complexity of the fraudulent activities.



CFTC Director of Enforcement, Ian McGinley, highlighted the significance of the court's ruling, noting that the defendants had misrepresented their schemes as innovative crypto and carbon investments, while they were essentially Ponzi schemes. McGinley commended the CFTC staff for not only dismantling the fraudulent operations but also for recovering substantial digital assets that might otherwise have been lost permanently.

