Ugandan Olympian Rebecca Cheptegei battles for life after boyfriend set her on fire

(MENAFN) Rebecca Cheptegei, a Ugandan who recently competed in the 10,000-meter race at the Paris Olympics, is currently battling for her life in a Kenyan hospital after a horrific incident in which she was set on fire by her boyfriend. The 33-year-old athlete suffered severe burns, with 75 percent of her body affected, and is receiving critical treatment at the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret, Kenya. The attack occurred at her residence in western Trans Nzoia County on Monday, leading to her being doused with petrol and ignited during a heated argument with her partner, Dickson Ndiema Marangach.



The attack left Marangach with burns as well, and he is also undergoing medical treatment. The local police, led by Trans Nzoia County police commander Jeremiah Ole Kosiom, have confirmed the details of the tragic incident. The Ugandan Athletics Federation has publicly expressed its sorrow over the violence inflicted upon Cheptegei, emphasizing their concern for her well-being during this difficult time.



This case of violence against female athletes is unfortunately part of a troubling pattern in the region. In October 2021, Agnes Tirop, a Kenyan long-distance runner, was fatally stabbed in her home in Iten by her husband, highlighting the dangers faced by female athletes. Additionally, in April 2022, another Kenyan long-distance runner, Damaris Muthee Mutua, was found dead in her house in Iten. Her Ethiopian boyfriend, who was suspected of her murder, was later discovered deceased in Ethiopia.



These incidents underscore the alarming trend of violence against female athletes in the region, reflecting broader issues of gender-based violence. The sports community and authorities are called upon to address these grave concerns and work towards ensuring the safety and security of athletes, both within their personal lives and in their professional environments.

MENAFN04092024000045015839ID1108634381