(MENAFN) Since joining Napoli from Lille in 2020, Victor Osimhen has made a remarkable impact on Italian football, establishing himself as a record-breaking forward in Serie A. Over his four-year career with Napoli, the 25-year-old Nigerian striker has set multiple records, solidifying his status as one of the premier players in the league. His contributions have been vital to Napoli's success, and his impressive achievements continue to resonate in the world of football.



Osimhen's value is estimated at €100 million (approximately USD110 million) by Transfermarkt, placing him among the most expensive strikers in the world. He currently trails only Manchester City's Erling Haaland, Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe, and Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez in terms of transfer value. His high valuation underscores his exceptional performance and growing reputation in the footballing world.



Notably, Osimhen’s transfer to Galatasaray is expected to increase the squad’s value to approximately €281 million. This move highlights the significant financial impact of acquiring a player of his caliber, reflecting his influence and the high regard in which he is held.



Osimhen has also achieved significant milestones in Serie A. On February 28, during a match against Sassuolo at Citta del Tricolore, he scored a hat-trick, equaling a record set by Diego Maradona. Osimhen became the second player to score at least 10 goals in four consecutive Serie A seasons, matching Maradona's achievement from the mid-1980s. Additionally, on May 6, he became the African player with the most goals in a single Serie A season after scoring against Fiorentina. With 26 goals, he surpassed Samuel Eto’o, who previously held the record with 21 goals in the 2010/11 season.

