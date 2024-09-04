عربي


ZINZINO AB (PUBL): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT AUGUST 2024


9/4/2024 4:42:31 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 39 %, compared with the previous year.

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in August for
Zinzino's sales markets increased by 38 % and amounted to SEK 166.4 (120.6) million. Faun Pharma's external sales increased by 58 % and amounted to SEK 12.3 (7.8) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 39 % to SEK 178.7 (128.4) million compared with the previous year.

Accumulated revenue for January – August 2024 increased by 21 % to SEK 1309.4 (1080.3) million.

Revenues were distributed as follows:

Regions,MSEK

24-Aug

23-Aug

Change

YTD 2024

YTD 2023

Change

The Nordics

23.7

23.6

0
%

188.6

191.6

-2
%

Central Europe

45.5

33.4

36
%

345.4

266.0

30
%

East Europe

31.3

27.1

15
%

251.9

249.4

1
%

South & West Europe

33.3

19,0

75
%

226.9

153.8

48
%

The Baltics

6.7

6.6

2
%

62.2

58.5

6
%

North America

15.5

6.9

125
%

113.6

53.3

113
%

Asia-Pacific

9.1

3.2

184
%

37.3

37.3

0
%

Africa

1.3

0.8

63
%

9.6

9.0

7
%

Zinzino

166.4

120.6

38
%

1 235,5

1018.9

21
%

Faun Pharma

12.3

7.8

58
%

73.9

61.4

20
%

Zinzino Group

178.7

128.4

39
%

1309.4

1080.3

21
%

Countries in regions:

-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Serbia, Turkey
-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
-North America: Canada, USA, Mexico
-Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand
-Africa: South Africa

For more information:
Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700
700, zinzino

Pictures for publication free of charge: [email protected]

Certified Adviser: Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ)

The following files are available for download:

2408 Pressrelease Salesreport EN

PR Newswire

