ZINZINO AB (PUBL): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT AUGUST 2024

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in August for

Zinzino's sales markets increased by 38 % and amounted to SEK 166.4 (120.6) million. Faun Pharma's external sales increased by 58 % and amounted to SEK 12.3 (7.8) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 39 % to SEK 178.7 (128.4) million compared with the previous year.

Accumulated revenue for January – August 2024 increased by 21 % to SEK 1309.4 (1080.3) million.

Revenues were distributed as follows: