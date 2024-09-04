Angel Studios Launches Reg A+ Offering, Raising Over $10 Million In Five Days To Revolutionize Entertainment

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New Campaign Continues to Expand Angel Studios' Groundbreaking Community of Over 360,000 Guild Members, Putting Audiences in Charge of the Next Big Hits

PROVO, Utah, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Angel Studios, the studio empowering everyday fans to greenlight development and distribution of movies and TV shows, has raised over $10 million in its first 5 days with a new Regulation A+ (Reg A+) offering . This campaign aims to expand the Angel Guild, the community that drives the discovery of global hits like SOUND OF FREEDOM, HIS ONLY SON, CABRINI, Tuttle Twins, and Dry Bar Comedy.

"In Hollywood, a handful of elites in an LA boardroom decide what the world watches. At Angel Studios, we believe viewers know best," said Jeffrey Harmon, co-founder and Chief Content Officer at Angel Studios. "That's why we can't even consider a film unless the Angel Guild first greenlights it. With over 360,000 members from 150+ countries, the Guild is already in the driver's seat. Through this offering, we hope to grow the Guild to over one million members. We believe that reaching that milestone will make Angel Studios a true movement, a driving force in the entertainment landscape."

Investors can join Angel Studios' innovative campaign at angel/invest with a minimum investment of $151.20. Watch the pitch video for more details: YouTube .

Angel Studios was one of the top 10 studios at the US domestic box office in 2023, surpassing Amazon's MGM and A24, and is continuing to transform the entertainment landscape with its audience-driven model.

Angel Studios' Guild-Driven Successes:



45 million downloads of the Angel App worldwide across multiple platforms, including AppleTV, Roku, FireTV, Xbox, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, and Google TV.

Content is commonly available in English, Spanish, and Portuguese.

Dry Bar Comedy has amassed over 5 billion views and has entertained 150 million viewers.

Over 700 filmmakers submitted 900+ projects to the Angel Guild from April 2023 to April 2024.

Angel Studios' films have the highest average Popcornmeter score (95%) on Rotten Tomatoes, ahead of second-place Paramount at 84%.

Angel Studios has launched hits such as SOUND OF FREEDOM, HIS ONLY SON, CABRINI, SOUND OF HOPE: The Story of Possum Trot, THE SHIFT, AFTER DEATH, and TV series such as Tuttle Twins, Wingfeather Saga, Freelancers, and Young David. Upcoming releases for 2024 include BONHOEFFER: Pastor. Spy. Assassin. and HOMESTEAD, with at least seven movies and seven TV series planned for 2025.

About Angel Studios: Angel Studios is a values-based distribution company for stories that amplify light to mainstream audiences. Through the Angel Guild, over 360,000 members choose which film and television projects the studio will market and distribute. 104,000 Angel Guild members in 155 countries have invested nearly $80M in projects distributed by the studio to date. Angel Studios is behind the global box office hit, SOUND OF FREEDOM, which has earned $250 million in theatrical box office. Learn more at

