Syntheticmr Announces The Appointment Of Francois Hebert As New President, North America

"I am thrilled to join SyntheticMR, a company at the forefront of medical imaging innovation. My focus will be on accelerating our mission to transform patient care through our unique and provide radiologists with decision support solutions and essential quantitative data, with the goal of making SyMRI the standard of care in magnetic resonance imaging," said Frank.

Frank has an outstanding track record of leadership and success in the field, having held various senior management positions where he outstandingly contributed to advancements in technology and business growth. His previous roles include significant leadership positions at Lemer Pax America, Hermes Medical Solutions, Rhapsody, and Biodex Medical Systems, underscoring his deep understanding of medical technology and strategic business development both domestically and globally.

As President, Frank Hebert will oversee all operational aspects of SyntheticMR in North America, focusing on expanding our market reach and enhancing product offerings to meet the evolving needs of our customers. His leadership is anticipated to invigorate our team and fortify our position as a leader in the development of cutting-edge imaging technologies.

"Frank brings an extraordinary array of skills and deep experience that will be critical to drive our company's vision forward. We are excited to see how his leadership will propel SyntheticMR, North America into a new era of innovation and growth," says Ulrik Harrysson, CEO of SyntheticMR.

Frank's appointment is a strategic move for SyntheticMR, aiming to enhance its market presence and innovation in North America.

