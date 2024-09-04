Issuer: Golding Capital Partners GmbH / Key word(s): Funds/Funds

04.09.2024 / 08:27 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Golding already raises more than €210 million in the first closing for its third infrastructure co-investment fund Munich, 4 September 2024 – In the first closing, Golding Capital Partners has received capital commitments totalling €212 million for their “ Golding Infrastructure Co-Investment 2023 “ fund, reaching over a third of the target volume. The third fund generation of their successful investment strategy was subscribed by insurance companies, pension schemes, pension funds, churches and savings banks.

More than 20 per cent of the capital raised comes from new investors, which underlines the attractiveness of the consistant investment strategy that Golding's investment team has already successfully implemented in its two predecessor funds. Already, 30 per cent of the capital has been called up after the launch of the first of around 15 targeted co-investments. In line with the fund strategy, the portfolio will be broadly diversified across different sectors, regions, strategy segments and fund managers and will only include assets in which established fund managers can implement an active value creation strategy. The portfolio is characterised by a strong investment focus on market segments with a direct link to long term megatrends. These include electromobility, renewable energies, sustainable transport and logistics concepts and the circular economy. “For example, we have invested in a German provider of charging infrastructure for electromobility and an American service provider for environmentally friendly waste management“ explains Dr Thilo Tecklenburg, Partner & Co-Head of Infrastructure at Golding, adding:“This puts the ‚Golding Infrastructure Co-Investment 2023' on track to generate attractive net returns, while creating a positive impact in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals and ESG criteria.“ Bernd Schumacher, Managing Director & Co-Head of Infrastructure at Golding, says:“Based on many years of direct investment expertise, Golding's experienced infrastructure team is on track to develop a multi-dimensionally diversified portfolio of attractive infrastructure assets and achieve a target net return of 10-11 per cent per year.“ As an experienced infrastructure investor, Golding is a valued partner for potential co-investments. Investors benefit accordingly from an extraordinarily strong deal flow. As Dr Matthias Reicherter, Managing Partner & Chief Investment Officer at Golding, points out:“Having already invested more than one billion euros in co-investments, we can look back on an excellent track record. With the advantage of our strong network of established target fund partners and our promising portfolio structure, we are confident that we will remain on course for success in the third fund generation. The demand for large-volume infrastructure investments remains high in the longer term.“

“Golding Infrastructure Co-Investment 2023“ with a target volume of €600 million is classified as an investment product in line with Article 8 of the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR). As with the predecessor funds, the focus is on core-plus and value-add investments with strong risk protection, which are predominantly made in Europe and North America.



About Golding Capital Partners GmbH Golding Capital Partners GmbH is one of Europe's leading independent asset managers for alternative investments, focusing on the asset classes infrastructure, private credit, private equity, secondaries and impact. With a team of more than 200 professionals at its offices in Munich, Luxembourg, Milan, Tokyo and Zurich, Golding Capital Partners helps institutional and professional investors to develop their investment strategy and manages more than €14.5 billion in assets. Its roughly 230 investors include pension funds, insurance companies, foundations, family offices and ecclesiastical institutions, as well as banks, savings banks and cooperative banks. Golding became a signatory of the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment (UNPRI) in 2013 and has been a supporter of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) since 2021.

For more information Golding Capital Partners GmbH

Susanne Stolzenburg

Director, Head of Marketing & Communications

Tel. +49 (0) 89 419 997 553

... PB3C GmbH

Johannes Braun

PR Director Real Assets

Tel. +49 (0) 89 242 0865 36

...

Disclaimer An investment in the fund is reserved for professional clients within the meaning of the European Markets in Financial Investments Directive; it represents an entrepreneurial investment, which in addition to chance of income, also entails risks up to and including the total loss of invested capital. An investment decision should only be made on the basis of the key investor information required by law. You are advised that these descriptions are neither investment advice nor any other kind of advice nor an offer or a solicitation to invest in the fund, and that they do not meet the statutory requirements intended to guarantee the impartiality of financial analysis. You are further advised that past performance and forecasts are not a reliable guide to future results. We cannot guarantee that the forecasts will actually materialise. No one should take any action on the basis of the information in this document without a thorough analysis of the relevant situation and without appropriate professional advice from third-party experts.





Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

