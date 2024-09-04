TEAMSTERS AT MARATHON PETROLEUM's DETROIT REFINERY GO ON STRIKE

DETROIT, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Members of Teamsters Local 283 will go on strike at Marathon Petroleum's Detroit today, September 4 following several months of negotiations and mediation with the company. Throughout negotiations, Marathon has been unwilling to bargain fairly with the Teamsters.

Local 283 represents 273 workers at Marathon Petroleum's Detroit Refinery that work in a wide variety of classifications, including board operators, field operators, chemists, laboratory technicians, electricians, and mechanics.

Following a contract expiration in January 2024, Marathon Teamsters authorized a strike by an overwhelming 95 percent.