Global Burn Care Market Size To Worth USD 4.88 Billion By 2033 | CAGR Of 7.3%

The Global Burn Care Size was Valued at USD 2.41 Billion in 2023 and the Worldwide Burn Care Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 4.88 Billion by 2033, according to a research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting. Companies covered: 3M, Hollister Incorporated, Cardinal Health, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Coloplast Corp., DeRoyal Industries, Inc., Smith & Nephew, ConvaTec Inc., Mölnlycke Care AB., Johnson & Johnson, Boiron USA, Areza Medical, Safe n Simple, LLC, Acelity LP, Dynarex Corporation, and Other key Vendors.

New York, United States , Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Burn Care Market Size is to Grow from USD 2.41 Billion in 2023 to USD 4.88 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.3% during the projected period.





Burn care involves treating injuries to the skin or other tissues caused by heat, chemicals, electricity, radiation, or friction. Burns can vary from minor, surface-level injuries to severe, life-threatening damage that penetrates deep into the tissue. Proper burn care is essential for healing, minimizing scarring, and preventing complications like infections. Treatment starts with assessing the burn's severity, which is typically categorized as first-degree, second-degree, or third-degree burns. First-degree burns affect only the outer layer of the skin, while second-degree burns reach deeper layers, leading to blisters and intense pain. Third-degree burns are the most serious, affecting all layers of the skin and sometimes the tissue underneath, often resulting in nerve damage and loss of sensation. The growth of the burn care market is largely driven by the rising number of burn injuries, leading to a higher demand for skin grafts and their substitutes. This, combined with a growing interest in minimally invasive procedures and supportive government policies like reimbursement plans, is expected to boost market expansion. Additionally, increased patient awareness of burn treatment options is helping to sustain this growth. Technological advancements in burn care products are also creating new opportunities, with more people willing to invest in advanced treatments over traditional methods, further accelerating the market's growth in the future. However, the high cost of advanced burn care products and the high costs of progressive treatments limit the market growth.

Browse key industry insights spread across 236 pages with 117 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Burn Care Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Advanced Dressing, Biologics, Traditional Burn Care Products, Others), By Depth of Burn ( Minor Burns, Partial Thickness Burns, Full Thickness Burns), By Cause (Thermal Burns, Electrical Burns, Radiation Burns, Chemical Burns, Friction Burns), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033."

The advanced dressing segment dominates the market with the highest market share of the global burn care market during the projected period.

Based on the product, the global burn care market is divided into advanced dressing, biologics, traditional burn care products, and others. Among these, the advanced dressing segment dominates the market with the highest market share of the burn care market during the projected period. This growth is driven by the wide variety of advanced wound care products available, including dressings like collagen, alginate, hydrocolloid, foam, hydrogel, and film. These products are extensively used in wound management. For example, advanced dressings like ConvaTec's FoamLite foam dressing, which is effective for treating wounds with varying levels of exudate, contribute significantly to the industry's expansion.

The full-thickness segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on the depth of burn, the global burn care market is categorized into minor burns, partial thickness burns, and full thickness burns. Among these, the full-thickness segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. According to a World Health Organization (WHO) report published in October 2023, burns kill approximately 180,000 people each year. The burn care market growth is faster by the increasing efforts of governmental and non-governmental organizations focused on burn care treatments.

The thermal burns segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on the cause, the global burn care market is categorized into thermal burns, electrical burns, radiation burns, chemical burns, and friction burns. Among these, the thermal burns segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The American Burn Association (ABA) reports that 44.0% of burn center admissions are due to fire-related burns. Another frequent cause of burns is scald injuries, which happen when the skin is exposed to hot liquids or gases. Thermal burns can be mostly severe, often affecting large areas of the body, and are a major reason for hospital visits, particularly among vulnerable groups such as children and the elderly.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global burn care market over the forecast period .

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global burn care market over the forecast period. This dominance is due to increased public awareness of burn treatment options and disposable income. Also, North America's dominant market share can be attributed to favorable healthcare reimbursement policies and government reforms.

Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the global burn care market during the projected period. This growth is being fueled by a number of factors, including increased awareness of burn care, an increase in burn injuries as a result of industrialization and injuries, and the expansion of healthcare centers in countries such as China and India. Additionally, growing recognition of R&D, combined with the availability of low-cost treatment options, is propelling the Asia Pacific region to the forefront of burn care market growth.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global burn care market are 3M, Smith & Nephew PLC, Hollister Incorporated, Cardinal Health, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Coloplast Corp., DeRoyal Industries, Inc., Smith & Nephew, ConvaTec Inc., Mölnlycke Health Care AB., Johnson & Johnson, Boiron USA, Areza Medical, Safe n Simple, LLC, Acelity LP, Dynarex Corporation, Others.

Recent Developments

In June 2022, Smith & Nephew PLC announced the development of a new manufacturing and R&D facility for Advanced Wound Management in the UK. In addition, the company intends to invest more than $100 million in the country to develop modern R&D, manufacturing, and flexible office environments.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global burn care market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Burn Care Market, By Product



Advanced Dressing

Biologics

Traditional Burn Care Products Others

Global Burn Care Market, By Depth of Burn



Minor Burns

Partial Thickness Burns Full Thickness Burns

Global Burn Care Market, By Cause



Thermal Burns

Electrical Burns

Radiation Burns

Chemical Burns Friction Burns

Global Burn Care Market, By Regional Analysis



North America



US



Canada

Mexico

Europe



Germany



UK



France



Italy



Spain



Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



South Korea



Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America



Brazil



Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa



UAE



Saudi Arabia



Qatar



South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

